Kennametal and Hexagon to Jointly Deliver Faster, Smarter Machining

Kennametal Inc.

Dec 15, 2025, 08:00 ET

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) today announced a new integration with Hexagon's cloud-based Tool Library, combining Kennametal's tooling expertise with Hexagon's advanced Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) technology. This collaboration empowers machinists with instant access to verified Kennametal digital tooling data – delivering faster, smarter machining solutions right at their fingertips.

Through this integration, machinists can seamlessly import Kennametal tooling data into Hexagon's WORKNC CAM software, reducing setup time and improving machining accuracy. The cloud-based library supports realistic 3D models, smart assemblies and scalable performance for thousands of tools.

"This integration helps manufacturers access our machining solutions more efficiently," said Dr. Carlonda Reilly, Chief Technology Officer, Kennametal. "By combining our validated tooling data with Hexagon's powerful CAM technology, we're advancing our strategy to enable digitalization of the manufacturing value chain to better serve machine shops worldwide."

Currently, the integration supports solid carbide drills and end mills for WORKNC users, with expansion to additional CAM systems and product lines planned in the coming months.

About Hexagon
Hexagon is the global leader in measurement technologies. We provide the confidence that vital industries rely on to build, navigate, and innovate. From microns to Mars, our solutions ensure productivity, quality, safety, and sustainability in everything from manufacturing and construction to mining and autonomous systems.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,800 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.4bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com

About Kennametal

With over 85 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,100 employees help customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2025. Learn more at kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.

Kennametal Recognized by Newsweek as One of America's Most Responsible Companies

News Releases in Similar Topics