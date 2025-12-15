Kennametal and Hexagon to Jointly Deliver Faster, Smarter Machining

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) today announced a new integration with Hexagon's cloud-based Tool Library, combining Kennametal's tooling expertise with Hexagon's advanced Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) technology. This collaboration empowers machinists with instant access to verified Kennametal digital tooling data – delivering faster, smarter machining solutions right at their fingertips.

Through this integration, machinists can seamlessly import Kennametal tooling data into Hexagon's WORKNC CAM software, reducing setup time and improving machining accuracy. The cloud-based library supports realistic 3D models, smart assemblies and scalable performance for thousands of tools.

"This integration helps manufacturers access our machining solutions more efficiently," said Dr. Carlonda Reilly, Chief Technology Officer, Kennametal. "By combining our validated tooling data with Hexagon's powerful CAM technology, we're advancing our strategy to enable digitalization of the manufacturing value chain to better serve machine shops worldwide."

Currently, the integration supports solid carbide drills and end mills for WORKNC users, with expansion to additional CAM systems and product lines planned in the coming months.

