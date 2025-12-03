Kennametal Recognized by Newsweek as One of America's Most Responsible Companies

Named to Newsweek's list for fifth year

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that it has once again earned a place on Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2026. This recognition underscores the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability and social responsibility across every aspect of the business.

"Continuous Improvement remains at the core of our corporate responsibility strategy, and we will stay focused on driving meaningful progress toward a sustainable future for all stakeholders," said Sanjay Chowbey, President and CEO. "Thank you to our global team for their dedication to delivering exceptional value to our customers every day."

Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Rankings are based on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG: Environment, Social and Corporate Governance. In its seventh year, this list acknowledges 600 companies for their commitment to making a positive global impact.

View Kennametal's fiscal year 2025 Corporate Responsibility (CR) report.

