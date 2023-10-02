KENNAMETAL EXPANDS HARVI PORTFOLIO AND PERFORMANCE WITH FIRST-EVER 8-FLUTE END MILL

News provided by

Kennametal

02 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

HARVI IV requires no stops for tool changes, increasing productivity for customers

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that it has expanded its bestselling and best performing line of HARVI™ Solid Carbide End Mills with a new 8-flute design option that requires zero stops for tool changes. The new HARVI™ IV 8-Flute End Mill is a high-performance and versatile solution for machinists in aerospace and defense, medical, energy and general engineering applications that require maximum output when cutting a range of difficult-to-machine materials.

Continue Reading
Move from one challenging cut to the next with internal coolant channels and an 8-flute design delivering higher machining flexibility and process stability.
Move from one challenging cut to the next with internal coolant channels and an 8-flute design delivering higher machining flexibility and process stability.

"Our first 8-flute end mill will move customers from one challenging cut to the next without having to stop for tool changes," said Scott Etling, Vice President of Marketing, Global Product Management. "Machinists need to achieve high productivity when working on tougher materials while remaining cost-effective. Our new HARVI IV 8-Flute End Mills deliver just that and were designed especially for roughing and finishing applications that requires a combination of flexibility and safe processing."

While similar products often work on one type of material, HARVI IV 8-Flute End Mills' innovative design provides versatility that supports cutting across difficult applications like high-temp alloys, stainless steels, steels and hardened materials. Its design also delivers higher metal removal rates and process stability with an internal coolant supply that clears away chips even in deep cavities.

The launch of the new HARVI IV 8-Flute End Mills coincides with Kennametal's newly announced stainless steel, titanium and other high-temp alloys end milling grade KCSM15A. This innovative coating technology provides extended tool life for users and the best wear resistance in Kennametal's history of solid carbide end milling.

About Kennametal
With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2023. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Kennametal

Also from this source

A KENNAMETAL EXPANDE SEU PORTFÓLIO HARVI E DESEMPENHO COM A PRIMEIRA FRESA DE TOPO DE 8-FLUTE JÁ LANÇADO.

KENNAMETAL AMPLÍA SU PORTAFOLIO HARVI Y RENDIMIENTO CON SU PRIMER FRESADO DE 8 FILOS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.