Kennametal Named Among Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies

News provided by

Kennametal Inc.

06 Dec, 2023, 12:00 ET

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that it has been named one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek. Ranked 70 out of 600 companies. This acknowledgement reflects Kennametal's unwavering commitment to the environment, ethical business practices and corporate social responsibility.

"We are honored to receive this recognition for the third consecutive year," said Christopher Rossi, President & CEO. "It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Kennametal team who is hard at work every day integrating environmental sustainability, social responsibility and governance into our business. Guided by our core values, we are helping our customers transform how everyday life is built, and in turn helping to build a better world around us."

The list recognizes corporations committed to being good corporate citizens by supporting the communities in which they operate. Rankings are based on a holistic view on corporate responsibility that include key performance indicators and an extensive survey of U.S. residents.

View Kennametal's fiscal year 2023 Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) report.

About Kennametal
With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2023. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.

Also from this source

Kennametal Announces Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) (the "Company") today reported results for its fiscal 2024 first quarter ended September 30, 2023, with sales of $492...
Kennametal names William M. Lambert as Chairman of the Board

Kennametal names William M. Lambert as Chairman of the Board

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that its Board of Directors has unanimously appointed William M. Lambert as Chairman of the Board...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.