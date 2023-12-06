Kennametal Named Among Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that it has been named one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek. Ranked 70 out of 600 companies. This acknowledgement reflects Kennametal's unwavering commitment to the environment, ethical business practices and corporate social responsibility.

"We are honored to receive this recognition for the third consecutive year," said Christopher Rossi, President & CEO. "It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Kennametal team who is hard at work every day integrating environmental sustainability, social responsibility and governance into our business. Guided by our core values, we are helping our customers transform how everyday life is built, and in turn helping to build a better world around us."

The list recognizes corporations committed to being good corporate citizens by supporting the communities in which they operate. Rankings are based on a holistic view on corporate responsibility that include key performance indicators and an extensive survey of U.S. residents.

View Kennametal's fiscal year 2023 Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) report.

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2023. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

