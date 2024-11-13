Kennametal Named Among Top of Caterpillar Inc's 2024 Indirect Suppliers

News provided by

Kennametal Inc.

Nov 13, 2024, 07:00 ET

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of Caterpillar Inc's top indirect suppliers in 2024. This prestigious recognition reflects Kennametal's continued dedication to delivering innovative solutions, productivity improvements and outstanding customer and applications engineering support.

Continue Reading

Key drivers of this recognition include Kennametal's exceptional support in the successful launch of the Cat C27B and C32 cylinder heads at its Schertz, Texas facility. The Kennametal team's alignment with Caterpillar's operational goals played a crucial role in earning this honor.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized as one of Cat's top suppliers," said Dave Bersaglini, President of Kennametal's Metal Cutting segment. "This acknowledgment is a testament to the hard work, expertise, and customer-first approach that our teams deliver every day. At Kennametal, we are committed to delivering value for our customers by providing advanced solutions and ensuring seamless execution at every step."

About Kennametal

With over 85 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,400 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2024. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Kennametal to Attend UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that they will attend the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference in Manalapan, Florida....

Kennametal Announces Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) (the "Company") today reported results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter ended September 30, 2024, with sales of $482...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining

Mining

News Releases in Similar Topics