Kennametal Presents Exclusive First Look at New HARVI™ II TE End Mill

IMTS 2024 attendees receive sneak peek at latest in HARVI lineup

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced a new HARVI solid end mill today at the International Manufacturing Technology Show 2024 (IMTS) at McCormick Place, in Chicago. New, HARVI II TE is a 5-flute end mill designed for aggressive applications in general engineering, aerospace and defense, and medical where high metal removal rates and increased versatility and flexibility are a must. This addition further expands the company's bestselling end mill platform.

"This latest HARVI end mill fills a need in the marketplace for 5-flutes that deliver increased stability and stiffness in dynamic and traditional milling operations and on a much wider range of materials," said Scott Etling, Kennametal Vice President of Global Product Management. "We're excited to unveil HARVI II TE at IMTS as it is a testament to our commitment to solve customers' challenges with new and innovative cutting tools. We're continually evolving our tooling portfolios and creating solutions that shops around the world can count on for all their projects."

HARVI II TE's 5-flutes are designed for increased metal removal rates and longer tool life while being capable of supporting high-speed and deep cuts. Its novel centerless end face design contributes to its increased flexibility across applications and material types. The new end mills are paired with the new KCSM15A and KCPM15A for longer tool life and to minimize machine downtime.

Other solutions from the HARVI portfolio have received significant recognition for innovation and reliability, including:

HARVI I TE received the Gold Edison Award in 2020 for setting new performance standards in metal milling.

HARVI III was recognized in 2023 as a preferred product by Lockheed Martin and is featured in the manufacturer's machining guide.

Kennametal will be running live demonstrations of various end mills in the HARVI portfolio all week long at IMTS 2024.

All machining demos at Kennametal's Metal Mania booth will be led by some of the industry's most respected and renowned machinists on the very machine the manufacturer will give away at the end of the show – the SVM 4100 Vertical Machining Center by DN Solutions. In addition to the SVM 4100 Vertical Machining Center giveaway, attendees can enter to win custom Jackson electric guitars and boxes complete with tools and branded merchandise. Kennametal will announce a guitar and giftbox winner daily.

The winner of the SVM 4100 will be announced at the show on Friday, September 13, at 12 PM CST, so that delivery can be arranged before IMTS 2024 concludes on Saturday, September 14.

For more information about Kennametal's Metal Mania at IMTS (Booth No. 432324), visit: https://directory.imts.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=00004272.

