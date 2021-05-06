Kennametal to Attend Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference 2021

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) announced today that they will virtually attend the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference.

Details of the conference are as follows:

When: Wednesday, May 12, 2021



Attendees: Damon Audia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Kelly Boyer, Vice President, Investor Relations

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 9,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $1.9 billion in revenues in fiscal 2020. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.

Related Links

http://www.kennametal.com

