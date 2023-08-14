Kennametal to Host Investor Day at the NYSE on September 8, 2023

News provided by

Kennametal Inc.

14 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) (the "Company") announced today that it will host an Investor Day for the financial community at the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, September 8, 2023.

President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Rossi and key members of the Executive Management Team will present information regarding the Company's growth and innovation strategy and outline the medium-term operational and financial targets through fiscal year 2027.

Formal presentations will begin at 9:30 a.m. EDT and end at approximately 12:30 p.m. Seating is limited and registration is required. Investors can access registration information on the Company's Investor Day website here. 

The in-person event will feature an Innovation Room, with product and solution displays showcasing the strength and diversity of Kennametal's innovative product offerings.

The event will also be webcast live on Kennametal's investor relations website.

For more information regarding this event please visit Investor Day 2023.  If you have any questions, please contact the Investor Relations team at [email protected].

About Kennametal
With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2023. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.

Also from this source

Kennametal Reports Fiscal 2023 and Fourth Quarter Results

Kennametal to Host Earnings Conference Call & Webcast on Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.