Kennedy Robotics AI Joins Cyngn’s Dealer Network and Will Begin Selling DriveMod Tuggers

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn Inc. (Nasdaq: CYN) today announced the expansion of its dealer network to include Kennedy Robotics AI, a provider of innovative autonomous robotics solutions. Kennedy Robotics will begin selling Cyngn's autonomous DriveMod Tugger , which bundles Cyngn's AV technology with Motrec's MT-160 vehicle.

"We are excited to welcome Kennedy Robotics AI to our growing dealer network, bringing the DriveMod Tugger to even more businesses seeking reliable, safe, and innovative AV solutions," said Cyngn CEO, Lior Tal.

" Safety is fundamental to every product we build at Cyngn, which is reflected in the rigorously engineered design of our autonomous technology stack. As we tap into new markets with each partnership, we remain committed to upholding these high performance standards through capabilities like 360-degree perception, designed to safeguard employees and minimize the risk of costly incidents."

This announcement comes on the heels of two recent dealer network expansions: the addition of RobotLab , a robotics company with over 10,000 robots deployed, and Alta Equipment Group , which boasts more than $1 billion in annual sales. Looking ahead, Cyngn is dedicated to further growing its dealer network by bringing on additional distribution and integration partners.

"With our 35 years of expertise in textile manufacturing, industrial cutting and sewing, and automotive industries, we're excited to harness the tremendous opportunities presented by Cyngn's DriveMod solution in meeting the growing demand for advanced, safe robotic solutions," said Kevin Kennedy, Founder of Kennedy Robotics AI.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

About Kennedy Robotics AI, LLC.

KENNEDY ROBOTICS AI, LLC was established in 2024 as our Autonomous Robotics Solutions division of KENNEDY SEWING and CUTTING SUPPLY, LLC. They are introducing and deploying Autonomous Robotic Solutions in Industry 4.0. Welcome to Industry 4.0, creating a harmonious collaboration between humans and robots. Through their close collaboration with their robotics partners and their strategic partner integrators, they are preparing you and your team for a bright and promising future in Industry 5.0.

