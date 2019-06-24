Kenneth Golovko Joins HED as National Engineering Practice Lead

DETROIT, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenneth Golovko, a seasoned engineering leader with a reputation for shaping the industry's approach to architecture and engineering integration, has joined national design firm HED . Serving as the firm's National Engineering Practice Lead, the move represents a focus on deepening the firm's commitment to integrated engineering and architectural services to provide greater design excellence in both form and function.

Kenneth Golovko, PE, LEED AP BD+C | HED | National Engineering Practice Lead

Ken Golovko's 25+ years in the A/E industry have ranged from providing energy analysis for a multinational food and beverage manufacturer to leading multidisciplinary teams through hundreds of millions of dollars in design work. Ken's passion for integrated design stems from his varied experience on both the contracting side and design side of the project development process. This passion has also led to a strong reputation for leadership of Design/Build projects, where he has worked to ensure that design solutions meet mission needs such as the pressing topics of resiliency and energy performance.

"Our firm has experienced significant growth in the last couple of years, and we have focused on ensuring strong engineering leadership through that growth," said HED CEO J. Peter Devereaux, FAIA, LEED AP."We are excited to have Ken join our team to help craft our strategic approach to both engineering integration as well as capturing new engineering assignments for our talented, growing group of engineers."

Prior to joining HED, Golovko worked most recently as an Associate Vice President with AECOM. He has also been a long-time volunteer Board Member with the Orange Empire Chapter of ASHRAE (American Society of Heating Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers) organization and with the Ketchum Downtown YMCA in Los Angeles.

"HED has a strong reputation across the country for delivering high quality work for its clients. The firm has been a long-time leader in the integrated design movement, and I am truly honored to be joining this team," said Ken Golovko, PE, LEED AP BD+C. "With eight offices now spread across the country, I am confident that we will continue to grow HED's reputation for engineering work, and I look forward to helping enhance the multi-office collaboration and knowledge sharing in the years ahead."

Since its founding in 1908, HED has sought creative solutions that have a positive impact for its clients, the community, and the world. HED has earned a reputation for excellence in all facets of the designed and built environment, including architecture, consulting, engineering, and planning services. The firm of 400+ people serves clients in a broad range of market sectors from eight U.S. offices (Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, and Sacramento).

