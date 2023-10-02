Kensho Technologies Streamlines Client Data Management by Integrating its Link AI Solution with S&P Global Market Intelligence's Cross Reference Service Dataset, BECRS

News provided by

S&P Global

02 Oct, 2023, 06:30 ET

Link and BECRS work together to provide precise entity mapping and data enrichment, allowing customers a complete view of their data landscape

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensho Technologies, a company of S&P Global, today announced a significant enhancement to its Kensho Link solution with the integration of S&P Global Market Intelligence's Business Entity Cross Reference Service (BECRS) dataset. Customers can now use Kensho Link to map company entities to identifiers using both S&P Global Market Intelligence's Capital IQ (CIQ) identifiers and BECRS identifiers. The integration will significantly simplify the user data management & linking workflow via a one-step process supported by both programmatic API and simple drag-and-drop user interface access.

Kensho Link helps organizations with the first step of data standardization as a machine learning (ML) service that maps entities in a user's database to unique ID numbers from S&P Global's company database. Link uses an Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm trained to return high quality links, even when the data inputs are ambiguous or contain errors. Once mapped to these unique IDs, a user's database becomes more powerful and standardized. Link compares user's submitted data to S&P Global's Capital IQ database, a leading company database with over 26 million (and growing) entities.

BECRS provides users with immediate cross-reference capabilities for millions of public and private entities using standardized and proprietary identifiers. Users take advantage of BECRS for timely and accurate data mapping to update and maintain. For example, relationships within a corporate hierarchy and an array of different identifiers like LEIs and national tax IDs, and avoiding the time-consuming and costly endeavor of manually maintaining user's linkages of mapping entities to issuers.

"I am excited for the next level of Kensho Link. As S&P continues to lead in the industry in allowing our client to enrich their data with S&P content, this enhancement of combining Kensho Link with Business Entity Cross Reference Service and its Global identifiers from around the world will enable clients to streamline the integration process easier and faster," said Lance Risi, Global Product Director of Cross Reference Services at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"We're very proud to enhance Kensho Link with S&P Global Market Intelligence's BECRS," said Jonathan Leibowitz, Commercial Lead for Kensho Data Management & Linking Solutions. "This integration strengthens Kensho Link by providing users with further data enrichment capabilities and additional disambiguation, all in one centralized output. This is significant for our users and we're excited to take Link to the next level."

By leveraging both Kensho Link and BECRS datasets in a single workflow, clients can connect more to data and produce higher quality downstream decision-making insights. Leveraging the API or User Interface, Kensho Link users can:

  • Enrich Data: Receive an output that contains 10+ entity data points including a CIQ ID, legal entity name, a link score, company foundation data (address, city, state, zip, phone number, url, aliases) and third party identifiers from the BECRS dataset. Kensho Link can now equip users with more data than ever before, ultimately serving as the key facilitator in downstream workflows.
  • Disambiguate: Leveraging S&P Global's robust data ecosystem, Kensho Link's premier disambiguation capabilities drive our client's efforts to make continued data connections more efficient.
  • Embrace Data As-a-Service: Instead of two separate products that necessitate client-side data table joins, this integrated data-as-a-service solution centralizes entity data, improving the efficiency and ease with which clients upload and manage their data.

The integration is available today at Kensho.com/Link. For a free trial signup, visit: https://kensho.com/solutions.

About Kensho Technologies Inc.
Kensho builds solutions to uncover insights in messy and unstructured data that enable critical workflows and empower businesses to make decisions with conviction. Kensho's products are powered by state-of-the-art Machine Learning techniques that allow customers to unlock insights faster using Artificial Intelligence, including voice-to-text transcription, data extraction from documents and natural language processing that gives computers the ability to comprehend and analyze human language. The company was acquired by S&P Global in 2018 and continues to operate independently, retaining its distinct brand and culture. For more information, visit www.kensho.com.

About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world. We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today.

Media Contact
Suzanne Block on Behalf of Kensho
[email protected]

Commercial Inquiries
[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Global

Also from this source

S&P Global Senior Executives Featured on 2023 Heroes Role Model Lists for Advancing Gender Diversity in the Workplace

S&P Global Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.