Kenshoo Rebrands to Skai Following Massive Universal Ecommerce Adoption, Aims to Meet Faster, Smarter, Go-to-Market Brand and Retailer Needs

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenshoo , a global leader in market intelligence, media activation and measurement technology, today announces it is rebranding as Skai on the heels of massive investments into e-commerce, retail and data intelligence and the acquisition of Signals Analytics, a pioneer in AI-powered analytics for market intelligence. Sooner than anticipated, E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) business models have become the primary storefront for brand and consumer interaction, with estimates of five years of progress having occurred in just two quarters of 2020—demonstrating a wave of change that presents both opportunity to capitalize and risk for those unprepared. Skai maintains that success depends on accuracy, speed and agility in meeting consumer needs.

Skai's focus is to enable better decisions and help brands thrive in this new landscape, not only with execution but also in strategy and planning, with all phases interconnected by a single view of the customer and market. From a high rate of failure in new product launches to material blind spots in media spend return on investment, Skai estimates brands stand to lose $20 billion in annual opportunity cost if they cannot adapt. As the need to unify data and better understand consumers in real-time increases, Skai, which connects advanced data intelligence with execution and measurement, is perfectly positioned to help.

Under Skai, an AI-powered suite of data analytics products including market intelligence, omnichannel media activation, and testing and measurement tools all share a uniquely comprehensive data foundation that works together to provide true incremental lift. As brands face a future without cookies or tracking IDs, Skai's data-intensive approach enables them to intelligently navigate changing privacy regulations while rapidly bringing products to market.

"This is a turning point for the world, and we are answering the call of our partners and customers by building a complete intelligent go-to-market engine that aids more aspects of the process from data to insight to action to validation and growth," said Skai CEO and Co-founder Yoav Izhar-Prato. Our clients have been asking for it—executive leadership, brand managers, consumer insights analysts and media specialists alike—and we're humbled to be able to deliver after seeing great initial results."

"Both Signals Analytics and Kenshoo have shaped strategies for Fortune 500 brands, with our insights and applications informing billions in product innovation, positioning, and customer acquisition. As one entity, we can serve more of our clients' organizations, while simultaneously simplifying things for brands and agencies going through transformational change," added Gil Sadeh, Chief Growth Officer at Skai and former CEO of Signals Analytics.

The company has more than a decade of history working with major brands and agencies globally, several of which commented on the announcement. "Skai has helped us to build an entirely new capability and surface granular insights we've only ever dreamed of having access to before," said Jessica Yankell, Sr. Manager, Innovation & Portfolio Transformation Insights at PepsiCo. "These insights help us to shape the future direction of our business and towards building our next billion-dollar brand."



"Reckitt is a long-standing partner of both Signals Analytics and Kenshoo from well before the acquisition," said Ganesh Sivakumar, Head of Data & Analytics at Reckitt. "As businesses like ours make moves to improve cross-departmental decision-making by connecting insight to action, we are thrilled to be entering a new phase of the partnership with a company that truly understands the challenges we face as a brand. The vision for Skai will help us stay ahead of the curve."

The Skai brand name pays homage to the company's roots, merging the Signals Analytics and Kenshoo names with a reference to the combined vision focused on providing actionable intelligence to help clients navigate the next chapter where digital sophistication is key.

