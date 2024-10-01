Kensington Vanguard Completes Integration of BridgeTrust Title Group

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington Vanguard National Land Services ("KV"), one of the largest independent, full-service national title insurance agencies in the country, announces that it has completed the integration of BridgeTrust Title Group ("BridgeTrust") into its overall operation. All KV and BridgeTrust offices now operate as one business under the KV brand.

Prior to its consolidation with KV, BridgeTrust Title operated for more than 20 years as an independent title insurance agency, focusing on both commercial and residential transactions with 18 offices in 8 states and over 130 employees. All employees and offices are now fully integrated into KVConnect, the Kensington Vanguard technology and operating platform.

Brian Cooper, co-CEO of Kensington Vanguard, said, "We are excited to have completed this integration. The BridgeTrust team has brought talented professionals into our company and increased our geographic presence. We look forward to operating and growing together going forward."

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services operates three divisions:

The Commercial Division handles the largest and most complex commercial real estate transactions in the marketplace, servicing a prominent and diversified clientele consisting of leading property owners, developers, REITs, private equity groups, law firms, private investors and institutional lenders.

The Residential Division provides title insurance and settlement services on residential purchases and refinances referred by realtors, attorneys and both regional and national mortgage originators. Approved as a preferred vendor for leading financial institutions, this division's technology and operating model drive the highest quality execution and service.

The 1031 Exchange Services Division, through wholly owned subsidiary Legal 1031 Exchange Services, employs a team of seasoned experts, attorneys and Certified Exchange Specialists providing clients and their advisors with IRC §1031 qualified intermediary services enabling them to defer capital gains tax they would otherwise realize upon the sale of investment properties.

About Kensington Vanguard National Land Services

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, LLC, headquartered in New York City with offices in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, is one of the largest full–service national title insurance and settlement agencies in the United States. Founded in 2002, Kensington Vanguard serves as agent to the nation's leading title insurance underwriters. Kensington Vanguard's client base is a highly diversified mix of law firms, investors, developers, operators, opportunity funds, commercial lenders, family offices, realtors and regional and national residential lenders. The company is a subsidiary of TIH Insurance Holdings, LLC, the seventh largest U.S. insurance broker, which was acquired by Stone Point Capital and CD&R in May 2024.

For more information, visit www.kvnational.com

Media Contact: Joseph Losos, [email protected]

SOURCE Kensington Vanguard National Land Services