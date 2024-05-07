Kensington Vanguard Expands to Chicago

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington Vanguard National Land Services ("KV"), one of the largest independent, full-service national title insurance agencies in the country, is pleased to announce that Pam Sullivan has joined KV as executive vice president & senior underwriting counsel. Sullivan has decades of experience in the commercial title insurance industry. In her new role, she will lead KV's Chicago operations and be part of the KV Midwest division leadership team.

"I'm thrilled to be bringing my unique expertise to Kensington Vanguard. With my proven track record of scaling and running large multi-property, high-value deals, coupled with KV's solution-oriented decision-making, this partnership guarantees exceptional high-touch service within the fast-paced environment of commercial real estate. We look forward to servicing our clients in all aspects of their commercial property acquisitions, dispositions, leasing and financing needs across all asset classes" Sullivan said.

Brian Cooper, KV co-CEO said, "Pam is a star and brings an immense amount of experience underwriting and servicing transactions for the most sophisticated law firms and investment funds in the market. She is the ideal person to lead our Chicago presence. Additionally, this expansion adds significantly to our growing KV Midwest division."

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services operates three divisions:

Commercial Division handles the largest and most complex commercial real estate transactions in the marketplace, servicing a prominent and diversified clientele consisting of leading property owners, developers, REITs, private equity groups, law firms, private investors and institutional lenders.

Residential Division provides title insurance and settlement services on residential purchases and refinances referred by realtors, attorneys and both regional and national mortgage originators. Approved as a preferred vendor for leading financial institutions, this division's technology and operating model drive the highest quality execution and service.

1031 Exchange Services Division, through wholly owned subsidiary Legal 1031 Exchange Services, employs a team of seasoned experts, attorneys and Certified Exchange Specialists providing clients and their advisors with IRC §1031 qualified intermediary services enabling them to defer capital gains tax they would otherwise realize upon the sale of investment properties.

About Kensington Vanguard National Land Services

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, headquartered in New York City with offices in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and Texas, is one of the largest full–service national title insurance and settlement agencies in the United States. Founded in 2002, Kensington Vanguard serves as agent to the nation's leading title insurance underwriters. Kensington Vanguard's client base is a highly diversified mix of law firms, investors, developers, operators, opportunity funds, commercial lenders, family offices, realtors and regional and national residential lenders.

