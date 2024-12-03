Kensington Vanguard Hires Heather Peterson in Chicago

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington Vanguard National Land Services ("KV"), one of the largest independent, full-service national title insurance agencies in the country, announces that Heather Peterson has joined KV as a senior national commercial escrow officer. Peterson brings 27 years of expertise to Kensington Vanguard, making her a valuable addition to the team. With deep relationships across institutional clients and prominent law firms, she has established herself as a trusted leader in the industry.

The first 16 years of Peterson's career were spent as an escrow officer and manager, honing her skills and building a foundation of excellence. For the past 11 years, she has served as a senior escrow officer with a major underwriter, focusing on large-scale, complex commercial closings. Her wealth of experience and proven track record make her an exceptional fit for Kensington Vanguard's Chicago office. "I am very excited to be joining the KV team and in particular to work with Pam Sullivan and the Illinois team," Peterson said.

Pam Sullivan, executive vice president and head of KV's Chicago presence said, "I've known Heather personally and professionally for over a decade and am ecstatic to have her on the team. Her background and track record are second to none and it gives me an immense amount of confidence about the path forward for serving our clients in Chicago and all over the country."

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services operates three divisions:

The Commercial Division handles the largest and most complex commercial real estate transactions in the marketplace, servicing a prominent and diversified clientele consisting of leading property owners, developers, REITs, private equity groups, law firms, private investors and institutional lenders.

The Residential Division provides title insurance and settlement services on residential purchases and refinances referred by realtors, attorneys and both regional and national mortgage originators. Approved as a preferred vendor for leading financial institutions, this division's technology and operating model drive the highest quality execution and service.

The 1031 Exchange Services Division, through wholly owned subsidiary Legal 1031 Exchange Services, employs a team of seasoned experts, attorneys and Certified Exchange Specialists providing clients and their advisors with IRC §1031 qualified intermediary services enabling them to defer capital gains tax they would otherwise realize upon the sale of investment properties.

About Kensington Vanguard National Land Services

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, LLC, headquartered in New York City with offices in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, is one of the largest full–service national title insurance and settlement agencies in the United States. Founded in 2002, Kensington Vanguard serves as agent to the nation's leading title insurance underwriters. Kensington Vanguard's client base is a highly diversified mix of law firms, investors, developers, operators, opportunity funds, commercial lenders, family offices, realtors and regional and national residential lenders. The company is a subsidiary of TIH Insurance Holdings, LLC, the seventh largest U.S. insurance broker, which was acquired by Stone Point Capital and CD&R in May 2024.

