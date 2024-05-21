Kensington Vanguard Hires Jason Hollis

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington Vanguard National Land Services ("KV"), one of the largest independent, full-service national title insurance agencies in the country, is pleased to announce Jason Hollis has joined KV in Houston as vice president of business development.

"I'm thrilled to join KV as they expand their presence in Texas. I'm eager to leverage the immense resources of this top-tier platform for the betterment of my clients. The caliber of people at KV and their commitment to client service and innovation aligns with my values and elevates my business to the next level," Hollis said.

Zach Sams, executive vice president overseeing KV's Lone Star Division said, "Jason has built a strong track record early in his career. He brings great energy and a desire to win. We are excited to work with him as we continue to grow and invest in the region."

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services operates three divisions:

Commercial Division handles the largest and most complex commercial real estate transactions in the marketplace, servicing a prominent and diversified clientele consisting of leading property owners, developers, REITs, private equity groups, law firms, private investors and institutional lenders.

Residential Division provides title insurance and settlement services on residential purchases and refinances referred by realtors, attorneys and both regional and national mortgage originators. Approved as a preferred vendor for leading financial institutions, this division's technology and operating model drive the highest quality execution and service.

1031 Exchange Services Division, through wholly owned subsidiary Legal 1031 Exchange Services, employs a team of seasoned experts, attorneys and Certified Exchange Specialists providing clients and their advisors with IRC §1031 qualified intermediary services enabling them to defer capital gains tax they would otherwise realize upon the sale of investment properties.

About Kensington Vanguard National Land Services

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, headquartered in New York City with offices in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and Texas, is one of the largest full–service national title insurance and settlement agencies in the United States. Founded in 2002, Kensington Vanguard serves as agent to the nation's leading title insurance underwriters. Kensington Vanguard's client base is a highly diversified mix of law firms, investors, developers, operators, opportunity funds, commercial lenders, family offices, realtors and regional and national residential lenders.

