Kensington Vanguard National Land Services Hires Anuska Amparo and Laura Gilbert in New York

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington Vanguard National Land Services ("KV"), one of the largest independent, full-service national title insurance agencies in the country, is pleased to announce that Anuska Amparo and Laura Gilbert have joined KV in its New York office. Amparo joined as a vice president of sales and marketing and Gilbert as a senior vice president of business development.

"Anuska and Laura both have years of title insurance experience and are proven leaders in our industry. We've followed their growth and success throughout their careers and felt this was the right time to bring them on board. We're thrilled to have them join our team," said Jarett Fein, co-CEO of KV.

"I have been spearheading innovative and comprehensive marketing strategies throughout my career and am excited to be doing this alongside the best-in-class, veteran team at KV," Amparo said. She has over a decade of specialized title experience in sales and marketing and is also the 2024 President of the Board of Directors for the Commercial Real Estate Women of NY (CREWNY).

Gilbert is a seasoned attorney with an extensive legal background including roles in academia and as general counsel which makes her uniquely qualified to advise customers on complex transactions. She added, "I am proud and excited to be joining KV and look forward to providing my national client base with KV's distinctive and unparalleled service and capabilities."

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services operates three divisions:

Commercial Division handles the largest and most complex commercial real estate transactions in the marketplace, servicing a prominent and diversified clientele consisting of leading property owners, developers, REITs, private equity groups, law firms, private investors and institutional lenders.

Residential Division provides title insurance and settlement services on residential purchases and refinances referred by realtors, attorneys and both regional and national mortgage originators. Approved as a preferred vendor for leading financial institutions, this division's technology and operating model drive the highest quality execution and service.

1031 Exchange Services Division, through wholly owned subsidiary Legal 1031 Exchange Services, employs a team of seasoned experts, attorneys and Certified Exchange Specialists providing clients and their advisors with IRC §1031 qualified intermediary services enabling them to defer capital gains tax they would otherwise realize upon the sale of investment properties.

About Kensington Vanguard National Land Services

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, headquartered in New York City with offices in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and Texas, is one of the largest full–service national title insurance and settlement agencies in the United States. Founded in 2002, Kensington Vanguard serves as agent to the nation's leading title insurance underwriters. The agency is a subsidiary of TIH, the fifth largest U.S. insurance broker, which was recently acquired by Stone Point Capital and CD&R. Kensington Vanguard's client base is a highly diversified mix of law firms, investors, developers, operators, opportunity funds, commercial lenders, family offices, realtors and regional and national residential lenders.

For more information, visit www.kvnational.com

CONTACT: Joseph Losos, [email protected]

SOURCE Kensington Vanguard National Land Services