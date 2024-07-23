Kensington Vanguard National Land Services Hires Former New York Yankees Star Jim Leyritz

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington Vanguard National Land Services ("KV"), one of the largest independent, full-service national title insurance agencies in the country, today announced that Jim Leyritz has joined the company in its New York office.

"Jim's experience and success in both the title insurance industry and on the ballfield make him an extremely valuable addition to our team. We are excited to have him on board and look forward to all he has to offer," said Jarett Fein, co-CEO of KV.

Leyritz brings more than a decade of experience in the title insurance industry and serves on the board of several nonprofit charities. Prior to title insurance, he had a 15-year professional Major League Baseball career including being a three-time World Series champion with the New York Yankees. "I'm used to playing for the best and making this move puts me in the optimal position to continue on that path. By teaming up with a first-class organization like Kensington Vanguard, the opportunities for achievement are limitless. I am confident that together we're going to knock it out of the park," said Leyritz.

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services operates three divisions:

Commercial Division handles the largest and most complex commercial real estate transactions in the marketplace, servicing a prominent and diversified clientele consisting of leading property owners, developers, REITs, private equity groups, law firms, private investors and institutional lenders.

Residential Division provides title insurance and settlement services on residential purchases and refinances referred by realtors, attorneys and both regional and national mortgage originators. Approved as a preferred vendor for leading financial institutions, this division's technology and operating model drive the highest quality execution and service.

1031 Exchange Services Division, through wholly owned subsidiary Legal 1031 Exchange Services, employs a team of seasoned experts, attorneys and Certified Exchange Specialists providing clients and their advisors with IRC §1031 qualified intermediary services enabling them to defer capital gains tax they would otherwise realize upon the sale of investment properties.

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, headquartered in New York City with offices in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and Texas, is one of the largest full–service national title insurance and settlement agencies in the United States. Founded in 2002, Kensington Vanguard serves as agent to the nation's leading title insurance underwriters. The agency is a subsidiary of TIH, the seventh largest U.S. insurance broker, which was acquired by Stone Point Capital and CD&R. Kensington Vanguard's client base is a highly diversified mix of law firms, investors, developers, operators, opportunity funds, commercial lenders, family offices, realtors and regional and national residential lenders.

