Kenston Local School District Deploys ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Platform

Northeast Ohio School District Integrates Industry-Leading Proactive Solution to Mitigate Gun-Related Violence

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the full U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its proactive gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solution has been deployed at Kenston Local School District in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, to proactively protect students, teachers, visitors and staff against gun-related threats.

Spanning Bainbridge and Auburn Townships, Kenston Local School District educates approximately 2,500 students annually across three buildings—an elementary, middle, and high school. With 198 dedicated educators and staff, including 148 classroom teachers and 30 special education personnel, the schools provide a well-rounded education and strong support for students with varying needs. Under the Permanent Improvement Levy, the ZeroEyes deployment is the latest addition to the district's comprehensive, multi-layered range of security measures to protect against gun-related violence. ZeroEyes will work in tandem with the Kenston Resource Officers to enhance safety and foster a secure environment for student learning.

"The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community within our buildings, grounds, and vehicles is one of the most important and challenging responsibilities that we have as a school district," said Dr. Bruce Willingham, Superintendent of Kenston Local School District. "Student safety is vital to learning. We do our best every day to provide a safe environment for everyone we are entrusted with."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto an organization's existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to first responders and school staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"Providing a safe learning environment that supports students' mental well-being is crucial for their growth and success," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "At ZeroEyes, we believe that unobtrusive physical security is essential to fostering a setting where students feel protected. We commend Kenston Local School District for its commitment to creating a positive, supportive, and safe environment where students can focus solely on learning."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive full SAFETY Act Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

SOURCE ZeroEyes