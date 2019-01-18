Kentucky and Indiana Take Top Cheer Honors; Minnesota, Ohio State and Nevada Earn Top Dance Honors at the 2019 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading & Dance Team National Championship

After spending the majority of the school year perfecting their routines on the sidelines, the cheer and dance teams had their moment in the spotlight during their performances at the competition this past weekend. The event hosted 137 squads in the cheerleading division and 105 teams in the dance team division. Cheerleading teams are judged on their stunting and tumbling skills, crowd-leading abilities and overall performance, while the dance competition is judged on choreography, technique, execution and overall effect. Game Day divisions, which offer cheer and dance teams the chance to recreate their performances on the sidelines, greatly expanded this year, with twice as many teams than in 2018. Mascots also competed, with 15 college mascots vying for titles.

"The UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship brings together teams from across the nation to showcase their skills to the rest of the country. These athletes have devoted hundreds of hours to generating spirit on their campuses, leading their crowds at games and pep rallies, and supporting their schools' athletic teams," said Jeff Webb, Founder of Varsity Spirit. "It's an honor to host this competition to recognize these dedicated and talented young people."

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship taking place at the Walt Disney World® Resort with an estimated 20,000 spectators from around the world in attendance. Last year, the event weekend kicked off with the grand opening of The Arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, the first in the world designed specifically for cheer and dance events.

The Division 1A winners included:

Coed Cheer: University of Kentucky Jazz: University of Minnesota All Girl Cheer: Indiana University Pom: The Ohio State University Mascot: The Ohio State University Hip Hop: University of Nevada, Las Vegas Coed Game Day Cheer: University of Central Florida Game Day Dance: University of Nevada, Las Vegas All Girl Game Day Cheer: University of Nevada, Las Vegas





Varsity Spirit live streamed the event all weekend on Varsity TV and full routine videos are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend. The competitions will also air on ESPNU and ESPN2 starting in February. Viewers can check their local listings for air times. Full results are available on Varsity TV. ­­­

