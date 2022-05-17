Kentucky Home For Sex Trafficking Survivors Awarded Gold Certification

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Refuge for Women is the first program in the nation to be awarded a Gold level of certification from the national Safe House Certification, provided by Safe House Project. Refuge for Women is a Kentucky based residential program providing therapeutic and restorative services to survivors of trafficking through the program's three phase continuum of care.

Refuge for Women Kentucky is the first residential program serving sex trafficking survivors to receive a gold level of Safe House Certification. This demonstrates commitment and execution of the highest level of care for resident survivors.

Through a six-stage certification process, Refuge for Women's emergency, long-term, and transitional residential programs were evaluated against established standards for management, governance, financials, and operations. Final certification was determined by a third-party review board comprised of industry experts.

According to Safe House Project, safe homes awarded a Gold certification have demonstrated their success in providing ethical, safe, therapeutic, well resourced, and sustainable residential programming to survivors while meeting best-practices in survivor care as established through empirical research and survivor input.

Sara Beth-Evans, a member of the site visit review team for Safe House Certification praised the program. "As a survivor of sex trafficking, I understand the importance of a program that addresses all aspects of healing and I believe Refuge for Women - Kentucky does just that," said Evans. "All three programs are excellent examples of a safe haven for survivors that feels peaceful while also providing programming that is trauma-informed and comprehensive. Refuge for Women has demonstrated a real understanding of how complex trauma can impact every aspect of life for a survivor."

Michelle Frank, the Executive Director of Refuge for Women Kentucky celebrated the certification. "It is critical to have strong partnerships and work alongside collaborative organizations," said Frank. "We know that when the many come together to extend hope, help, and healing to the ONE; a ripple of impact can transform a LIFE. It is an honor to receive this Gold Certification. It is our aim each and every day to steward well what we have been entrusted by the Lord."

About Safe House Project

Safe House Project (501c3) is a nonprofit combatting domestic sex trafficking by increasing victim identification of trafficked individuals through survivor-informed training, supporting victims in their escape, and increasing the number of restorative care opportunities for child trafficking victims. To learn more about Safe House Project visit www.safehouseproject.org .

About Refuge for Women - Kentucky

Refuge for Women is a non-profit, faith-based organization providing specialized long-term housing and emergency housing for women who have escaped human trafficking or sexual exploitation. With multiple locations across the U.S., Refuge for Women offers up to twelve months of safe housing, at no charge to the resident, with around the clock care as clients progress through evidence-based, trauma-informed programming. We strive to help each woman complete the program with a vision for her future, equipped to succeed and sustain a life marked with dignity and hope.

