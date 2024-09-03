Safe House Project Announces 5th Annual Light Up the Night Gala

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe House Project is thrilled to announce the 5th Annual Light Up the Night Gala, set to take place on October 5th, 2024, at the Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront. This gala aims to raise critical funds and awareness to combat child sex trafficking and support survivors across the United States.

The Light Up the Night Gala, presented by WisePath Wealth Management & Partners, promises an unforgettable evening of elegance, inspiration, and community spirit. Guests will enjoy a three-course dinner, a silent and live auction, and a moving program featuring speakers, and entertainment. DJ Joe Fu will set the mood, spinning an unforgettable symphony of beats to make the night even more memorable.

Brittany Dunn, COO of Safe House Project, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating, "This gala is a celebration of hope, freedom, and a future for survivors of trafficking. Each year, we are reminded of the incredible impact our community can have when we come together. The funds raised during the event will directly support our mission to provide safe housing and comprehensive care for survivors, ensuring they have the resources and support they need to rebuild their lives."

The evening's speaker will be Alia Azariah, a national leader in the field of survivor care and the Director of Aftercare for Safe House Project. Alia hosts the monthly webinar series "Empowerment Exchange," where she educates organizational leaders, policymakers, and law enforcement officials on issues, best practices, and solutions for the needs of trafficking survivors. Alia's powerful story of healing and restoration has inspired many across the nation, and she firmly believes that no survivor is ever too far gone to find complete healing.

Since its founding in 2017, Safe House Project has become a national leader in combating child sex trafficking. The organization has helped launch safe houses across the U.S., providing over 174,000 safe nights for survivors each year. This success is made possible through strong partnerships and the unwavering support of donors.

Sponsorship opportunities for the Light Up the Night Gala are available. For more information on sponsorship levels and benefits, please visit https://safehouseproject.org/757gala.

About Safe House Project

Safe House Project is a national leader in the fight against child sex trafficking. With a mission to increase survivor identification beyond 1%, provide emergency services and placement to survivors, and ensure every survivor has access to safe housing and holistic care, Safe House Project works tirelessly to bring hope, freedom, and a future to survivors.

