Safe House Project Announces Hope Gala in Charlotte, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe House Project is excited to announce the Hope Gala, set to take place on October 19th, 2024, at the Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina. This gala aims to raise vital funds and awareness to combat child trafficking and support survivors across the United States.

The Hope Gala promises an unforgettable evening of elegance, inspiration, and community spirit. Guests will enjoy a cocktail hour, a three-course dinner, a silent and live auction, and a moving program featuring survivor speakers, awards, and entertainment. DJ Vinny, the official game-day DJ for the Carolina Panthers and part of Split Second Sound will set the mood, spinning an unforgettable symphony of beats to make the night even more memorable.

Kristi Wells, CEO of Safe House Project, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating, "This gala is a celebration of hope, freedom, and a future for survivors of trafficking. Each year, we are reminded of the incredible impact our community can have when we come together. The funds raised tonight will directly support our mission to provide safe housing and comprehensive care for survivors, ensuring they have the resources and support they need to rebuild their lives."

Since its founding in 2017, Safe House Project has become a national leader in combating child sex trafficking. The organization has helped launch safe houses across the U.S., providing over 174,000 safe nights for survivors each year.

Sponsorship opportunities for the HOPE Gala are available. For more information on sponsorship levels and benefits, please visit https://safehouseproject.org/charlotte-gala.

About Safe House Project

Safe House Project is a national leader in the fight against child sex trafficking. With a mission to increase survivor identification beyond 1%, provide emergency services and placement to survivors, and ensure every survivor has access to safe housing and holistic care, Safe House Project works tirelessly to bring hope, freedom, and a future to survivors.

For more information about the Hope Gala or to purchase tickets, please visit Safe House Project Gala .

