Kentucky Lottery Fuels 10 More Years of Education Funding with Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership

Company's Instant Games Management Program Will Continue to Support Sales Growth for the Kentucky Lottery and Retailers

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games and the Kentucky Lottery will continue a successful Scratch-Off game management partnership for another decade, driving maximum funding for Kentucky college scholarships. While Scientific Games has served as the Kentucky Lottery's primary Scratch Off game provider since 1989, the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership program with the Kentucky Lottery began in 2018 and has propelled the Kentucky Lottery to one of the top 20 performing instant game lotteries in the world. The SGEP program helped responsibly grow Kentucky Lottery Scratch Offs to a more than $940 million product category, entertaining players and benefiting students in the state.

Scientific Games and the Kentucky Lottery will continue a successful Scratch-Off game management partnership for another decade, driving maximum funding for Kentucky college scholarships.

Mary Harville, Kentucky Lottery President and CEO, said, "The Kentucky Lottery is always looking for new and exciting games to offer our players and retailers, and the Lottery's continued partnership with Scientific Games will ensure we are doing just that. Creative and top-performing Scratch Offs bring the players into retailers, which in turn helps the Kentucky Lottery increase our revenues each year. This allows us to fund the many scholarships for Kentucky's students and families. We look forward to working with Scientific Games to carry out this mission in the years ahead."

SGEP is used by some of the world's top-performing instant game lotteries, including five of the top six in the U.S. Driven by data analytics and patented technologies, the program optimizes the Kentucky Lottery's Scratch Offs through portfolio management and optimization, game design services, advanced logistics, licensed brand services, digital services and retail sales and marketing support. SGEP drove 31% better performance for U.S. lotteries using the program in fiscal year 2023-24 (MAP weekly per capita sales).

John Schulz, President of Americas and Global Instant Products for Scientific Games, said, "The Kentucky Lottery has always taken an innovative, collaborative approach to growing its Scratch Off product category, and moving to the SGEP program was a very strategic business decision. Our partnership has proven to be highly successful, keeping the product pipeline flowing with exciting and innovative games to Kentucky Lottery retailers and players and protecting funding for scholarships for Kentucky students."

Since 1999, the Kentucky Lottery has funded more than $5 billion in scholarships and grants for Kentucky's students and families. In addition, the partnership with Scientific Games has generated more than $1.6 billion in commissions to the Lottery's network of 3,500 retailers.

Scientific Games also provides the Lottery with licensed properties, including the sell-out ELF-themed holiday games and an award-winning digital customer relationship management program, which successfully drives omnichannel player engagement and retention for the Kentucky Lottery's retail and iLottery.

With products generating more than 70% of global instant game retail sales, Scientific Games is the world's largest instant games creator, producer and services provider in the world. The company provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 150 lotteries in 50 countries around the globe, including nearly every North American lottery.

ELF and all related characters and elements © & ™ New Line Productions, Inc. (s24)

© 2024 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

SOURCE Scientific Games, LLC