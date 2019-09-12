Kentucky's First Motto Mortgage Franchise Now Open

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Kentucky. Motto Mortgage 24 is now open in Lexington and serving all markets throughout the Bluegrass State. This is the first brick-and-mortar Motto Mortgage office in Kentucky.

Established by a group of real estate experts and entrepreneurs, Motto Mortgage 24 is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage. Led by Randy Lawrence, the entrepreneurial group has a combined 45 years of real estate and mortgage expertise.

"Motto Mortgage 24 offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Lexington," said Lawrence. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker."

"We opened Motto Mortgage 24 to help streamline the mortgage loan process for our clients and advocate for their specific homebuying needs," added Lawrence. "We work hard to give homebuyers competitive mortgage options from various wholesale lenders – because no loan is one-size-fits-all."

JR Schornick will serve as the senior mortgage loan originator for the office. A Lexington local with 18 years' experience in mortgage brokerage, JR is a mortgage expert and takes great satisfaction helping homebuyers achieve the "American dream" of homeownership.

A loan originator with Motto Mortgage 24 can be reached at (866) 588-6624.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage 24:

Motto Mortgage 24 (NMLS # 1867997) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Kentucky, located at 2808 Pallumbo Drive, Suite 100A, Lexington, KY 40509. To learn more, please visit https://www.mottomortgage.com/offices/24-lexington/ or call (888) 588-6624.

SOURCE Motto Mortgage