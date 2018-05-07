Kerauno Taps Finn Partners To Launch Next-Gen Workflow Platform

NEW YORK, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global marketing and communications firm Finn Partners today announced a new relationship with the Communications Workflow-as-a-Service (CWaaS) platform, Kerauno. The partnership will center around introducing Kerauno's innovation roadmap, highlighting growth initiatives and launching the Kerauno Partner Network.

Kerauno has created the first free forming communications workflow technology, uniting all interactive channels into a powerful, well-optimized user experience (UX) with drag-and-drop workflows accessible from any device, anytime, anywhere. The Indianapolis-based company has developed an innovation roadmap centered around a simplified UX workflow that delivers easy and intuitive ways for strengthening engagement, improving interaction between users, and driving better outcomes that fuel revenue.

The category-defining platform called Communications Workflow-as-a-Service, can algorithmically predict data outcomes based on communications endpoints, which simplify business processes to improve everyday interactions. The company is led by Josh Ross, co-founder and managing partner of Axia Technology Partners (AxiaTP), from which Kerauno was formed over five years ago, and has since become a standalone software-focused entity as of January 2018, following AxiaTP's success in the telecommunication industry.

"Kerauno is delivering communication workflow automation to an industry rooted in aging hardware systems and little to no convenience, and it is primed to be the leading communications provider for the Future of Work," said Dan Pooley, managing partner, Finn Partners Midwest. "Kerauno helps companies transform their communications ecosystem to better align with the digital transformation movement."

Kerauno combines essential communication channels like voice, chat, SMS, social media and email into a centralized platform, delivering convenience by enabling drag-and-drop workflow forms for the easy capture of statistical data that better informs a company's decision-making process. Kerauno features a powerful API that enables integration with almost any third-party software to expand functionality and increase business productivity. Adoption of the Kerauno platform is rapidly growing, with a client base including Andretti Autosport, Australian Gold, Steinbrenner Racing, Meineke, Jackson Hewitt, Hertz Investment Group, Praxis Management International LLC, Polaris Laboratories and ACE Rent-a-Car who are already achieving value from the investment.

"Finn Partners has demonstrated a deep level of B2B software knowledge and experience with establishing global brands, which makes them ideal partners to help us communicate the power of Kerauno to the world," said Ross, who is also co-founder and CEO of Kerauno.

The account will be managed out of Finn Partners Chicago, which specializes in integrated technology, consumer, corporate, and healthcare communications.

About Kerauno LLC

Kerauno is a global Communications Workflow as a Service (CWaaS) platform that powerfully connects people, process, software and systems. Through the infusion of key modes of communication including voice, SMS text, chat, email and social media, Kerauno can amplify existing business software to provide strategic insights and actionable analytics across all forms of communication which affect every industry and vertical. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Kerauno has created a global customer base that relies on its mobile-centric communications workflow platform to optimize business processes, enhance customer and employee engagements, and drive revenue to the bottom line.

About Finn Partners

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, Finn Partners has more than tripled in size in just over six years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the Finn Partners world through a common philosophy. With more than 600 professionals, Finn Partners provides its clients with global access and capabilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia, in addition to PROI Worldwide. Headquartered in New York, Finn Partners' other offices are located in: Chicago, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore and Washington, D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and please follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Renee Martin, Finn Partners, New York

Renee.Martin@finnpartners.com

212-715-1600

Daniel Baker, Finn Partners, Chicago

Dan.Baker@FinnPartners.com

312-329-3980

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kerauno-taps-finn-partners-to-launch-next-gen-workflow-platform-300643567.html

SOURCE Finn Partners

Related Links

http://www.finnpartners.com

