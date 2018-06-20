Kern Health Systems is Live with Its Phase 2 Implementation of Jiva

Jiva will help KHS navigate the complexities of Medi-Cal Managed Care to help improve health outcomes for the 250,000+ members it serves. The comprehensive platform will assist with identifying high-risk members early, coordinating the Medi-Cal population's clinical care and behavioral health needs, sharing information among the interdisciplinary care team and members, and ensuring compliant operations through adherent processes, monitoring, and reporting.

"Going live with these Jiva modules means we will see vast improvements to functionality," says Deborah Murr, Administrative Director of Health Services at KHS. "Advancements to patient assessments, patient care plans, risk stratification, and predictive modeling tools—as well as organization and prioritization of work—are only a few of the benefits of this go-live. We look forward to seeing our organization progress with the help of these innovative Jiva modules."

The CM, DM, and HP modules will help KHS build upon their mission to establish a single integrated patient-care information repository for performing true PHM. Overall, the solutions will assist with holistic medical management that stretches throughout the entire organization while bringing a member-centric approach to care.

The CM, DM, and HP modules will help KHS:

Improve communication and information exchange between physicians and offices regarding treatment and care of members and patients.

Reduce data re-entry and administrative inefficiency.

Support California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) requirements for Health Homes, Whole Person Care, Palliative Care.

Support alternative reimbursement arrangements imposed by DHCS and CMS.

Enable robust data collection and reporting capabilities required for Health Homes, National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), and Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) tracking.

"We deeply value this partnership and look forward to helping Kern better identify gaps in care and ease integration with other KHS systems," says Sam Rangaswamy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ZeOmega. "With more robust out-of-box and custom reports, this go-live will increase KHS's staff efficiencies. The outcome will be an improvement in overall health of their members. Our partnership will truly improve lives. It is a huge honor to be part of this movement."

Out of the box, Jiva 6.1 adheres to the majority of California's healthcare industry regulations and governance standards. With this straightforward implementation, Jiva is an efficient and powerful platform not only for KHS, but also for all health plans and providers throughout the State of California.

