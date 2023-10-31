Kernal Biologics to Present at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2023 Annual Meeting

Kernal Biologics

31 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

KR-336 Data Support Use of Onco-selective mRNA LNPs as a Novel, Promising Modality for Systemic Immuno-oncology Applications

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kernal Biologics, Inc. (Kernal Bio) — a development-stage mRNA-technology company developing cancer therapeutics designed to improve patients' survival rate and quality of life — today announced it is presenting a poster at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 2023 Annual Meeting on Friday, November 3, 2023 in San Diego, CA.

The poster presentation features preclinical insights into KR-336, an onco-selective mRNA LNP therapeutic that Kernal Bio has rationally designed using their mRNA2.0 platform to be selectively translated into therapeutic protein within the tumor microenvironment. These data support the feasibility of systemically administering Kernal's onco-selective mRNA LNP to achieve tumor-localized immunomodulation as a highly efficacious and well tolerated treatment option for patients with otherwise immunosuppressive tumors. 

"Previously, we have shown that local onco-selective mRNA LNP therapy via intratumoral injections can result in complete responses in various pre-clinical murine tumor models, including those that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitors," said Kernal Bio Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Yusuf Erkul, M.D. "At SITC, we look forward to reporting the outcome of in vivo proof-of-concept studies for systemic mRNA LNP administration, which resulted in robust anti-tumor effectiveness."  

Details for the Kernal Bio presentation are as follows:

Poster Presentation: Systemically Administered Onco-Selective mRNA LNP Achieves Tumor Regression and Improves Overall Survival, As Monotherapy
Abstract #: 1339
Presenter: Matthew Strout, MD, PhD, Vice President of Business Development, Kernal Biologics
Time: Friday, November 3, 2023, 9:00 AM7:00 PM PDT

About Kernal Biologics, Inc.At Kernal Bio, we aim to harness the power of our mRNA technology to provide cancer patients with treatments that provide them the greatest chance of achieving a lasting clinical response while simultaneously eliminating adverse side effects typically associated with oncology therapeutics. Our proprietary mRNA technology is engineered to be undetected by the immune system and programmed for preferential translation in cancer cells, making it distinctively onco-selective and redosable. In addition to our work in mRNA therapeutics, we have also developed our own proprietary and versatile LNP technology for systemic and tumor-targeted delivery of Kernal's mRNA2.0 payloads.

About the mRNA2.0 Platform
Kernal Bio has established a machine learning-backed computational pipeline to analyze transcriptome and translatome datasets across different cell types and disease states to discover unique mRNA features and motifs that confer selective mRNA translation in specific cell types (e.g., cancer cells) vs others. These features are then deployed during mRNA design to enable production of synthetic therapeutic mRNAs. The first cell-selective therapeutic products of the mRNA2.0 platform, including KR-336, initially focus on immuno-oncology.

