Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation in Partnership with Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana Illuminate Louisiana's Iconic Bridges for World Wish Day

NEW ORLEANS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation in partnership with Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana, announced today the lighting of two of Louisiana's most iconic bridges, towering symbols that anchor the skylines of New Orleans and Shreveport. In honor of World Wish Day on April 29th, these landmark structures will glow in blue, creating a powerful, statewide tribute to hope and the life-changing impact of granting wishes for children facing critical illnesses.

Kerry W. Kirby and Melinda M. Kirby

Made possible through the support of the Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation, the Crescent City Connection, spanning the Mississippi River as a defining pillar of the New Orleans skyline, and the Bakowski Bridge of Lights, casting its signature glow across the Red River in Shreveport, will be illuminated as part of this initiative. These landmarks will stand alongside the Governor's Mansion and the Caesars Superdome—transforming Louisiana's most iconic structures into a sweeping, statewide symbol of unity.

Make-A-Wish messaging will also be prominently displayed at the Smoothie King Center and along the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, expanding this initiative into a highly visible, statewide movement of support for wish children and their families across Louisiana.

"This extraordinary show of support brings our mission to life in a way that words alone cannot," stated Shelly Millwee, CEO and President of Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana. "Lighting these iconic landmarks sends a powerful message of hope, strength, and community to every child we serve. We are grateful to Kerry and Melinda Kirby for their show of support."

World Wish Day, celebrated annually on April 29th, honors the founding wish granted on April 29, 1980, when seven-year-old Chris Greicius became an honorary police officer. That moment inspired the creation of Make-A-Wish and launched a movement that continues to bring hope to children with critical illnesses. Since its inception, the organization has fulfilled hundreds of thousands of wishes, bringing hope, strength, and joy to children and their families during some of life's most difficult moments.

"This is about making a visible statement across our entire state," said Kerry W. Kirby, Founder of the Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation. "When you see these landmarks illuminated, it's a reminder that even in the hardest moments, there is light, there is strength, and there is a community standing behind every child. We are honored to partner with Make-A-Wish to help bring this vision to life and to create a visible, statewide message that hope is not just an idea—it's something we can share, amplify, and deliver together."

About The Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation: Renowned entrepreneurs Kerry W. Kirby and Melinda M. Kirby are dedicated to supporting communities and causes, with a strong emphasis on humanitarian, educational, healthcare, and equality initiatives. Through the Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation, they provide resources to nonprofit organizations that drive progress and amplify the voices of those who are often not heard. Learn more at: Kirby.Foundation

About Make-A-Wish: Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana is one of 58 chapters throughout the United States and its territories. Since our inception in 1984, we have granted more than 12,200 wishes to local children, and during fiscal year 2025 we granted 650 wishes, a record for the organization.

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff, and volunteers, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of a wish to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health.

Make-A-Wish is the No. 1 Most Trusted Nonprofit operating locally across 50 states, per Morning Consult, serving children in every community in the United States and in 50 countries worldwide. Since 1980, more than 575,000 wishes have been granted to children around the world. Change a local child's life today at wish.org/louisiana

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SOURCE Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation