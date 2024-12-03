Kerry Sirkka joins Medical Solutions as Chief Recruitment Officer

Sirkka joins the executive team to elevate recruitment strategies and advance growth in travel nursing and healthcare staffing nationwide

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions, a leader in healthcare staffing and talent innovation, has appointed Kerry Sirkka as Chief Recruitment Officer to spearhead transformative recruitment strategies and drive growth. She has more than 20 years of experience as a seasoned, award-winning healthcare executive with a proven track record in expansion, progress, and operational transformation across healthcare staffing and technology sectors.

Sirkka has deep experience in travel, local, per diem, locums, and digital staffing. She has held key roles, foundationally spending nearly two decades leading recruitment operations at AMN Healthcare and taking on key transformational initiatives. She later moved to Head of Caregiver Experience at TheKey, where she drove operational efficiencies across 100 locations, and most recently, to Chief Delivery Officer at IntelyCare, where she managed operations and services to grow the company's healthcare platform.

"We're happy to welcome Kerry to our team," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, CEO of Medical Solutions. "She brings extensive expertise in recruitment strategy and a proven ability to drive innovation. Her success in building high-performing teams and fostering growth will play a key role in connecting top clinicians with healthcare systems and advancing patient care nationwide."

Her professional accomplishments extend beyond the workplace. She is an active member of the American Staffing Association, the American College of Healthcare Executives, and other influential organizations. Her accolades include multiple President's Forum Awards for exceptional performance and nominations for the Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Staffing and The American Staffing Association Volunteer of the Year.

"I'm excited to join Medical Solutions and contribute to its mission of connecting healthcare facilities with exceptional talent," said Sirkka. "I look forward to working with this talented team to create solutions that meet the changing needs of clients and clinicians."

Sirkka's appointment underscores Medical Solutions' dedication to leading the healthcare staffing industry by delivering comprehensive solutions that empower clinicians and support healthcare systems nationwide.

