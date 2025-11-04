Medical Solutions recognizes allied health professionals this week and beyond

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This November, during Allied Health Professionals Week (Nov. 2-8), Medical Solutions proudly honors allied health professionals across the country.

From radiologic technologists, respiratory therapists and lab scientists, to physical therapists, pharmacists and more, allied health professionals make up more than half of the healthcare workforce and play a crucial role in delivering high-quality patient care.

Across the healthcare industry, demand for allied health jobs continues to grow. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects employment in healthcare occupations will grow much faster than average through 2034, driven by increased need for diagnostic and therapeutic services. Meanwhile, the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) forecasts significant shortages in allied health professions by 2037, including 9,140 physical therapists, 6,480 respiratory therapists, and 36,820 dispensing opticians.

The shortage is caused by rising patient volumes, delayed diagnoses, and limited education pipelines. These challenges make support, professional development, and retention strategies more critical than ever.

"At Medical Solutions, we recognize that every healthcare professional plays a vital role in patient care," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, CEO of Medical Solutions. "Allied health professionals bring expertise, compassion, and commitment to every shift. This week, and every week, we're dedicated to supporting their growth, wellbeing, and long-term success."

To celebrate, Medical Solutions has giveaways during Allied Health Week. Follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for entry details, prize information, and interactive activities throughout the week.

Medical Solutions also supports healthcare organizations by offering flexible allied health staffing solutions that improve retention, reduce burnout, and strengthen workforce sustainability. From travel allied health staffing to internal resource pools, Medical Solutions helps hospitals and health care systems meet growing patient demand while maintaining high-quality care.

This week and every week, we want to thank all allied health professionals for keeping care moving forward.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce partners, delivering workforce solutions, advisory services, technology, recruiting, and staffing. With expertise across managed services, internal resource pools, virtual health, workforce disruption, contingent staffing (including PRN, local, and travel), interim leadership, domestic and international direct hire, and dedicated managed staffing, Medical Solutions empowers healthcare systems to optimize labor costs, improve patient care, and prepare for future workforce needs. Learn more at www.medicalsolutions.com.

