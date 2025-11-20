WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions hires 500+ global nurses for Iowa healthcare facilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions, a Medical Solutions company and leader in international healthcare recruitment, is happy to share that it hired more than 500 internationally trained nurses in 2025 for placement at healthcare facilities across Iowa. This effort helps address Iowa's nursing shortage and strengthen patient care across the state.

According to a 2025 Health Resources and Services Administration report, Iowa's projected nurse supply of 25,350 falls 21% short of demand (32,020). When these internationally trained nurses arrive in the United States and begin working, they will add hundreds of new professionals to Iowa's nursing workforce, supporting hospitals, long-term care centers, and rural facilities facing staffing challenges.

"This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to providing sustainable workforce solutions that strengthen healthcare delivery in the U.S.," said Karin Selfors-Thomann, Chief Client Officer at Medical Solutions. "By connecting internationally trained nurses with Iowa's hospitals and long-term care facilities, we're helping address critical staffing gaps and supporting both healthcare facilities and the patients they serve."

These nurses are currently completing licensing and immigration before relocating to Iowa. Once they arrive, their presence is expected to reduce reliance on overtime and agency staffing, enhance teams, and improve nurse-to-patient ratios — factors shown to support better patient outcomes and stronger staff retention.

"The addition of these nurses will offer valuable support to hospitals and care facilities across Iowa," said Jennifer Nutt, Vice President of Nursing and Clinical Services at the Iowa Hospital Association. "Their skills and dedication will help strengthen care teams, provide flexibility in scheduling, and promote consistent, high-quality care in both our cities and rural communities."

While hiring these nurses will not solve Iowa's workforce challenges alone, it represents a strategic investment in building a stronger, more resilient healthcare system that benefits patients, providers, and communities across the state.

