Kerry W. Kirby Honored With Titan Entrepreneur Award for Leading Technology Innovation in Today's Changing World

NEW ORLEANS, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that its founder and CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, has received a Titan Entrepreneur Award. This prestigious, global award recognizes Kirby for his unwavering commitment to leading technology innovation in today's changing world.

The Titan Entrepreneur Awards brings attention to global businesses and the entrepreneurs that are the driving forces behind them. Administered by the International Awards Associate (IAA), winning entries were selected by a worldwide judging panel of acclaimed entrepreneurs. This year's competition boasted entries from 28 countries including Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom, United States, and many more.

Kenjo Ong, the CEO of IAA explained, "We are excited to celebrate the remarkable, Titan-like achievements of a wide range of entrepreneur-driven organizations from all industries, as we recognize their efforts to better both workspaces and company cultures. As we watch these visionaries navigate through numerous adversities and hardships, we aim to inspire and embolden them by serving as an advocate of integrity for all entrepreneurs worldwide."

Titan Entrepreneur Award recipient, Kerry W. Kirby is a renowned entrepreneur, technology innovator, and philanthropist. He is also the founder and CEO of 365 Connect, an award-winning technology firm serving the multifamily housing industry. Kirby propelled 365 Connect from a scrappy, bootstrapped startup to a globally recognized company, which has won an array of highly acclaimed awards, including the esteemed Louisiana Governor's Technology Award.

Alongside the company's many achievements, Kirby has served as a guest lecturer, featured speaker, and panelist at numerous universities and conferences, in addition to co-hosting an award-winning webcast series, which has reached over 1 million listeners from around the world. He is highly recognized for his philanthropic initiatives, in which he and his wife, Melinda M. Kirby, were recently acknowledged with a global Communitas Award. This award further established the couple's dedication to educational, healthcare, and equality programs that focus on accelerating progress for all people.

"I am proud to be an integral part of our international business community and honored to be recognized beside some of the most visionary entrepreneurs across the globe with this distinguished award," Kirby added. "Together, we are proving to the world that entrepreneurs are a vital part of a unique ecosystem that is supportive, responsive, and thrives on fostering the next generation of change-makers."

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to delivering an integrated suite of comprehensive technology solutions, 365 Connect empowers property managers to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. Learn how 365 Connect is leveraging its legacy of continuous innovation to solve tomorrow's challenges today at 365connect.com.

