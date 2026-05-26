KERRYGOLD LAUNCHES "MAKE IT GOLD WITH KERRYGOLD," A CAMPAIGN BUILT ON FLAVOR, CRAFT & IRISH HERITAGE

EVANSTON, Ill., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerrygold, the premium Irish butter and cheese brand from Ornua, today announced the launch of its new "Make it gold with Kerrygold" campaign, a global creative platform designed to inspire consumers to elevate everyday meals with the unmistakable richness and quality of Kerrygold.

Launching this week, the campaign supports the Kerrygold masterbrand across both butter and cheese, celebrating the brand's iconic gold packaging as more than a signature—it's a symbol of a better cooking and eating experience. Why have good, when you can have gold.

Make it gold with Kerrygold

With the "Make it gold with Kerrygold" platform, Kerrygold encourages consumers to transform everyday meals into something richer, creamier, and made with craft. Because when you cook with Kerrygold, the difference is unmistakable.

Created in partnership with BBDO, the campaign comes to life through a series of visually rich ads voiced by acclaimed Irish actor Nicola Coughlan. The work highlights the role Kerrygold plays in elevating simple, everyday dishes—bringing premium quality, authentic Irish heritage, and exceptional taste into kitchens around the world.

"Our "Make it gold with Kerrygold" campaign is a celebration of what makes Kerrygold truly special—our commitment to quality, our Irish heritage, and the rich, creamy taste from our finest milk from grass-fed cows," said Angela Madlangbayan, Global Head of Marketing, Innovation and Insights at Ornua Foods. "We want to inspire consumers to see that even the simplest meals can be elevated when you start with the very best ingredients."

The campaign will roll out across television, digital, social, and retail channels, ensuring broad reach and engagement with consumers seeking to bring a more elevated, premium experience to their everyday meals.

About Kerrygold

Kerrygold is an international brand of Ornua, Ireland's largest exporter of Irish dairy products. Known and loved by consumers around the world, Kerrygold is made from the milk of grass-fed cows raised on Ireland's lush green pastures. This milk delivers the rich taste and high quality that the brand is famous for. Today, Kerrygold butter and cheese are enjoyed in markets across the globe and are celebrated for their superior flavor, natural ingredients, and connection to Ireland's dairy farming heritage.

Media Contact:

Lanie Friedman

Sr. Director, Brand Communications

Ornua Foods

773.398.9870

SOURCE Kerrygold