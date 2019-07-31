Kessler Institute Ranked the No. 2 Rehabilitation Hospital in the Nation by U.S. News & World Report

WEST ORANGE, N.J., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation, a Select Medical hospital, has been recognized as the No. 2 rehabilitation hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for 2019-20. This marks the 27th consecutive year that Kessler Institute has been ranked among the nation's Best Hospitals for rehabilitation.

Kessler Institute is also the only rehabilitation hospital in New Jersey to be named to the prestigious Best Hospitals list. ( https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings/rehabilitation )

"We are honored that Kessler continues to be recognized as one of the very best rehabilitation hospitals in the country," said Sue Kida, president, Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation. "This truly reflects our unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality of care and specialized treatment to individuals with catastrophic injuries and illnesses and helping them to rebuild their lives. We are proud of our more than 2,000 Kessler employees and the work they do each day and inspired by our patients whose progress is the real measure of our success."

According to U.S. News Managing Editor and Chief of Health Analysis Ben Harder, "U.S. News has strived to make hospital quality more transparent to healthcare consumers nationwide for 30 years." The annual rankings, which are based on an independent survey, recognize those hospitals that excel in the treatment of individuals with complex medical needs and serve as a guide for patients, families and doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions.

"To be ranked second among the more than 1,100 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and units in the country is important acknowledgement of Kessler Institute's leadership not only in patient care, but in research, education and advocacy initiatives," added Dr. Bruce M. Gans, Kessler Institute's chief medical officer.

Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation, in collaboration with Kessler Foundation, is one of only seven federally-designated Model Systems in the nation for the treatment and research of both traumatic brain injury and spinal cord injury. The hospital provides that same level of innovative care to individuals with stroke, neurologic diseases, amputation, orthopedic trauma, cancer and cardiac recovery. Kessler Institute has four hospital campuses in West Orange, Saddle Brook, Chester and Marlton, NJ, and more than 95 outpatient Kessler Rehabilitation Center locations throughout the state. For more information, visit www.kessler-rehab.com .

