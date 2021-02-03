Keurig Commercial Unveils Touchless Brewing as Americans Return to New Coffee Routines in the Workplace

"Coffee is a valued workplace amenity, and businesses are facing new challenges as they bring their employees back to the office and re-open breakrooms," said Phil Drapeau, Senior Vice President, Away-From-Home for Keurig Dr Pepper. "While a lot has changed, we're committed to providing our office customers the comfort and normalcy of great coffee with safe and hygienic brewing solutions."

To deliver on the company's commitment to help consumers brew safely throughout COVID-19, the Remote Brew app was developed in conjunction with a Bluetooth kit that customers can quickly and easily install on the Eccellenza Touch® and Eccellenza Momentum® bean-to-cup brewers. Once the Bluetooth kit is installed, a QR code allows consumers to interact directly with the machines through their phones using the Remote Brew app. The touch-free technology allows consumers to select and customize their beverage of choice, and press brew, all from the convenience of their phone – and without having any contact with the coffee maker itself.

Keurig coffee makers are designed to brew a quality cup of coffee while offering easy cleaning and sanitization. In fact, office decision makers are 2.75 times more likely to consider Keurig as a sanitary option over drip coffee2. Keurig coffee makers have non-porous surfaces that do not absorb bacteria or germs and most common Environmental Protection Agency-registered household or commercial disinfectants can be used effectively. Additionally, each K-Cup® pod features an air-tight seal for freshness, a double-wall design to protect the grounds from external factors and advanced technology keeps water and coffee untouched and safe from start-to-finish during the brewing process.

ABOUT KEURIG DR PEPPER

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion and nearly 26,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit, www.keurigdrpepper.com.

1 KDP Away From Home Survey, 2020

2 Keurig AFH Back to Business Research - May 2020

