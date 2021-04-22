Keurig Dr Pepper Advances Circularity Mission by Reducing Use of Virgin Plastic in K-Mini Brewers by Over One Million Pounds

"The K-Mini, Keurig's most environmentally minded coffee maker, represents a sustainable packaging approach that focuses on innovative design and increased use of recycled materials," said Monique Oxender, Chief Sustainability Officer at Keurig Dr Pepper. "Buying and using PCR plastic in our brewers goes beyond our existing packaging commitments and keeps valuable material in use and out of the environment, taking us a meaningful step closer to circularity within our business."

The Company is also using recycled content in its newly converted 16 oz. Snapple and all CORE® Hydration bottles, both of which are made of 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET). As part of its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, KDP has set 2025 sustainable packaging commitments for 100% of packaging to be recyclable or compostable and to use 30% PCR across its packaging portfolio.

Recovering packaging material for reuse is critical to sustainable packaging, and Keurig Dr Pepper is a co-founder and largest investor in The Recycling Partnership's Polypropylene Recycling Coalition ("The Coalition") and a co-founder in the Every Bottle Back (EBB) initiative along with industry peers and the American Beverage Association.

Since launching The Coalition in 2020, nearly $3 million in grant funding has been provided to seven materials recovery facilities across the U.S. to boost sortation of polypropylene and support targeted consumer education. These investments aim to improve curbside polypropylene recycling access for an additional 3% of all U.S. households, impacting a total of 7.2 million people nationally. In its first year, EBB committed $10 million in funds to 11 community projects throughout the U.S. These projects will collect an estimated 644 million new pounds of rPET plastic over 10 years that can be remade into new bottles.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion and nearly 27,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability.

For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

*Check locally, not recycled in all communities

