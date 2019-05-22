Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Executive Leadership Changes

PLANO, Texas and BURLINGTON, Mass., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) today announced that Rodger Collins, President Direct Store Delivery, will be retiring from the Company, consistent with succession plans established at the time of the merger. Collins will remain with KDP in a consulting capacity, following his retirement in mid-July. Derek Hopkins, KDP Chief Commercial Officer, will assume leadership of the Company's Direct Store Delivery (DSD) operation, with David McMichael reporting to Hopkins as SVP Direct Store Delivery. McMichael has been with the Company for more than 30 years in a number of leadership roles, most recently as head of KDP's southern DSD business unit.

KDP Chairman and CEO Bob Gamgort stated, "Rodger's knowledge and extensive experience have been invaluable to the Company during this pivotal time following the merger. On behalf of the KDP team and our Board, we thank him for his extraordinary leadership and congratulate him on a successful and rewarding career. He transitions our DSD operations into the capable hands of Derek, who has a proven track record of successful commercial leadership, and David, who has strong sales capabilities and broad knowledge of the KDP DSD organization."

Additionally, Meg Newman, KDP Chief Human Resources Officer, has made the decision to resign from the Company to return full-time to Atlanta to seek opportunities closer to her home. Newman will remain with KDP through June, during which time the Company expects to name a replacement.

Gamgort stated, "Meg has been a terrific partner in working to create our new KDP organization and culture. While she will be greatly missed, we respect and support her decision and appreciate the significant contributions she has made at KDP to build a first-class HR function. We wish her all the best."

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading coffee and beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. The Company maintains an unrivaled distribution system that enables its portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands to be available nearly everywhere people shop and consume beverages. With a wide range of hot and cold beverages that meet virtually any consumer need, KDP key brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, CORE®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's® and The Original Donut Shop®. The Company employs more than 25,000 employees and operates more than 120 offices, manufacturing plants, warehouses and distribution centers across North America. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

