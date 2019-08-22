Keurig Dr Pepper joins G7 Business for Inclusive Growth Coalition (B4IG) powered by the OECD to Address Issues of Inequality

BURLINGTON, Mass. and PLANO, Texas, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) today announced it has joined the Business for Inclusive Growth (B4IG) platform, a coalition of 34 leading international companies committed to stepping up business action to advance human rights throughout their value chains, build inclusive workplaces and strengthen inclusion in their internal and external business ecosystems. Focused on tackling record high levels of inequality, the coalition will advance G7 government-led efforts to strengthen equality of opportunity, tackle regional disadvantages and fight gender discrimination.

Commenting on the announcement, Bob Gamgort, CEO of Keurig Dr Pepper stated, "Joining this powerful coalition of leading companies aligns with Keurig Dr Pepper's commitment to make a positive impact on the people and communities across our value chain. We're proud to be part of this pioneering effort that will join public and private sectors in the critical work of tackling inequalities and creating opportunities for all stakeholders."

Joining the B4IG coalition enhances the Company's recently launched corporate responsibility platform, Drink Well. Do Good. Keurig Dr Pepper is one of the largest global purchasers of responsibly sourced coffee and employs strict supplier guidelines to ensure respectful, safe and fair working conditions across its supply chain. The Company invests in robust social impact programs and partners to support farmers and workers through various initiatives that result in climate-smart farming practices and access to credit and diversified income sources, among others. Through these programs and others like them, KDP is well on its way to achieving its goal of improving the lives of one million people in its supply chain by 2020. In addition, the Company has invested approximately $40 million to provide almost 13 million kids in underserved markets with sports equipment and safe play spaces through its Let's Play initiative.

B4IG members have a global footprint, cover a broad range of sectors, employ more than 3.5 million people around the world and have combined annual revenues of over 1 trillion USD. The coalition's strategy rests on three pillars:

A Business Pledge Against Inequalities to advance human rights, workplace inclusion and diversity and value chain inclusiveness;

An incubator to design or expand new inclusive business models, piloting social innovation and private-public collaboration at the micro-economic level; and

An inclusive growth financing forum to promote innovative financing mechanisms between business, governments and philanthropic actors.

The G7 B4IG coalition will be coordinated by the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), whose work has shown that inequalities hamper growth and social mobility. Progress and lessons learned will be shared during an annual board meeting, with CEOs and key figures from public and civil society sectors, including the International Labour Organization and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

More information regarding the B4IG coalition and its growth pillars can be accessed here.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading coffee and beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. The Company maintains an unrivaled distribution system that enables its portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands to be available nearly everywhere people shop and consume beverages. With a wide range of hot and cold beverages that meet virtually any consumer need, KDP key brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. The Company employs more than 25,000 employees and operates more than 120 offices, manufacturing plants, warehouses and distribution centers across North America. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

About B4IG

Business for Inclusive Growth (B4IG) is a global coalition, powered by the OECD, which aims to pool and strengthen efforts by private companies to reduce inequalities linked to opportunity, gender and territories, and to build greater synergies with government-led efforts. Current members include: Accenture, Agropur, AXA, BASF, BNP Paribas, Groupe BPCE, CareCentrix, Cogeco, Crédit Agricole S.A., Danone, Edelman, Engie, GINgroup, Goldman Sachs, Henkel, Ingka Group | IKEA Retail business, JAB, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Johnson & Johnson, Kering, Keurig Dr Pepper Legal & General, L'Oréal, Mars Incorporated, Groupe Renault, Ricoh, Schneider Electric, Sodexo, Suez, TIAA, Unilever, Veolia, Virgin and Ylva.

About the OECD

The OECD is an international organisation that works to build better policies for better lives. Together with governments and civil society, it establishes standards and seeks evidence-based solutions to a range of social, economic and environmental challenges. The OECD website provides further information on the B4IG initiative and on its work on inequality and inclusive growth. Additional enquiries on OECD work on inclusive growth and for the G7 should be addressed to gabriela.ramos@oecd.org, to romina.boarini@oecd.org or to the OECD's Media Office.

Media Contact

Katie Gilroy

T: 781-418-3345

katie.gilroy@kdrp.com

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper

Related Links

http://www.keurigdrpepper.com

