Keurig Dr Pepper Joins Leading Collaboratives Focused on Building a Circular Economy for Plastics

BURLINGTON, Mass. and PLANO, Texas, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) announced today that it has become a signatory in two regional initiatives of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's global Plastics Pact network – the U.S. Plastic Pact and the Canada Plastics Pact. Both Pacts bring together key players from across the local plastic value chain behind a common vision and clear, actionable targets to create a path forward toward a circular economy for plastics. In addition, the Company also recently joined Ocean Conservancy's Trash Free Seas Alliance®, which brings together thought leaders from the private sector, conservation and academia actively working toward solutions that will mitigate plastic waste entering the ocean.

"At Keurig Dr Pepper, we are committed to driving real impact and circular solutions," said Monique Oxender, Chief Sustainability Officer at Keurig Dr Pepper. "We recognize that achieving a truly circular economy for plastics requires significant systematic change, and we are eager to join these groups of diverse leaders from across sectors to ensure that plastics never become waste or pollution."

As an Activator of the U.S. Plastics Pact and Canada Plastics Pact, Keurig Dr Pepper has agreed to collectively make efforts toward these four ambitious country-level goals espoused by the Pacts:

Define a list of packaging to be designated as problematic or unnecessary by 2021 and take measures to eliminate them by 2025. By 2025, all plastic packaging is 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable. By 2025, undertake ambitious actions to effectively recycle or compost 50% of plastic packaging. By 2025, the average recycled content or responsibly sourced bio-based content in plastic packaging will be 30%.

The U.S. Plastics Pact is a collaboration led by The Recycling Partnership, World Wildlife Fund (WWF), and Ellen MacArthur Foundation supporting upstream innovation and a coordinated national strategy to rethink the way plastic is designed, used and reused. Announced today, the Canada Plastics Pact is committed to tackling plastic waste and pollution by bringing together businesses, government, non-governmental organizations and other key actors under the vision of creating a circular economy in Canada in which plastic waste is kept out of the environment.

Founded in 2012 by leading U.S.-based environmental non-profit Ocean Conservancy, the Trash Free Seas Alliance is the oldest collaborative forum focused on innovative and pragmatic solutions to the ocean plastic pollution crisis. Trash Free Seas Alliance members are working toward demonstrably reducing the amount of plastic waste entering the ocean annually by 50% by 2025.

These memberships build upon Keurig Dr Pepper's current sustainable packaging commitments and will aid in ensuring new levels of accountability and transparency when reporting annual progress against its goals. Under its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility program, the Company recently achieved one of its longstanding commitments to make all K-Cup® pods in the U.S. recyclable at the end of 2020, following achieving that important milestone in Canada at the end of 2018. The Company has committed to converting 100% of packaging to be recyclable or compostable by 2025, as well as to use 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content across its packaging portfolio by 2025.

