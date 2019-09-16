Keurig Dr Pepper Launches Latest Brewer Innovation with the K-Duo™ Portfolio

BURLINGTON, Mass. and PLANO, Texas, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) today announced the launch of the K-Duo™ portfolio, an innovative line of coffee makers uniting single-serve and drip coffee functionality for the first time under the Keurig® brand equity. With the ability to brew a single cup using K-Cup® pods and a carafe of premium drip coffee using your favorite coffee grounds, the new brewer lineup offers convenience and versatility all in one machine. The K-Duo™ portfolio includes three state-of-the-art coffee makers, each offering different features and varying price points, so that coffee lovers can select the brewer that best fits their lifestyle and budget.

"Through our research and insights efforts, we learned consumers wanted versatile brew options from a one coffee maker on their countertop to serve different coffee occasions, such as everyday morning routines, group entertaining or a date night," said Andrew Loucks, President, Keurig Appliances at Keurig Dr Pepper. "We're excited to offer a new dual-function brewer portfolio that gives consumers the ability to make a single cup through K-Cup pods or a full carafe using traditional drip brewing, with both processes delivering the same quality coffee experience consumers have grown to love from Keurig."

The K-Duo™ brewers offer unique features that allow consumers to enjoy hot coffee the moment they want it, including Smart Start – the coffee maker heats, then brews in one simple process – and Pause and Pour – the coffee maker can be paused mid-brew for 20 seconds, allowing consumers to pour a cup immediately from the carafe. Another differentiator is the large single water reservoir, which is shared between both carafe and single-serve brewing, which provides easy cleaning and fewer water refills between brewing. Offered in three models, the new K-Duo™ brewers include:

Keurig® K-Duo Essentials™ Single Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker: With a side-by-side design of drip plus pod brewing, three brew sizes for single cup, a 12-cup glass carafe and an affordable price, the K-Duo Essentials™ Coffee Maker is available now at Walmart and Walmart.com with an MSRP of $99 .

With a side-by-side design of drip plus pod brewing, three brew sizes for single cup, a 12-cup glass carafe and an affordable price, the K-Duo Essentials™ Coffee Maker is available now at Walmart and Walmart.com with an MSRP of . Keurig® K-Duo™ Single Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker: Offering four brew sizes for single cup plus a 12-cup glass carafe, the K-Duo™ Coffee Maker includes Programmable Carafe Auto-Brew, allowing consumers to program their brewer to automatically brew a carafe up to 24 hours in advance. This model also features a digital display providing an upgraded consumer experience. With an MSRP of $169.99 , the K-Duo™ coffee maker will be available nationwide at retailers like Target, Best Buy and Amazon.com beginning this fall.

Offering four brew sizes for single cup plus a 12-cup glass carafe, the K-Duo™ Coffee Maker includes Programmable Carafe Auto-Brew, allowing consumers to program their brewer to automatically brew a carafe up to 24 hours in advance. This model also features a digital display providing an upgraded consumer experience. With an MSRP of , the K-Duo™ coffee maker will be available nationwide at retailers like Target, Best Buy and Amazon.com beginning this fall. Keurig® K-Duo Plus™ Single Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker: The slimmest and sleekest of the three models, this brewer incorporates the same great features as the rest of the portfolio in addition to a multi-position water reservoir that can be placed to the left, right or along the back of the brewer to optimize counter space. The K-Duo Plus™ brewer offers Strong Brew for a more intense single cup and carafe. This model also includes a premium 12-cup thermal carafe which keeps freshly brewed coffee warm for up to two hours as well as a reusable gold-tone mesh filter. At $229.99 , the K-Duo Plus™ coffee maker will be available nationwide at retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's and Keurig.com beginning this fall.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading coffee and beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. The Company maintains an unrivaled distribution system that enables its portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed, and partner brands to be available nearly everywhere people shop and consume beverages. With a wide range of hot and cold beverages that meet virtually any consumer need, KDP key brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. The Company employs more than 25,000 employees and operates more than 120 offices, manufacturing plants, warehouses and distribution centers across North America. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

