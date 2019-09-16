Keurig Dr Pepper to Create Nearly 400 Jobs in Pennsylvania with New Allentown Operations

BURLINGTON, Mass. and PLANO, Texas, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) today announced plans to develop a new, state-of-the-art production and warehouse facility in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The Company is expected to invest approximately $200 million of capital and create nearly 400 jobs in the Allentown community.

This new facility provides KDP additional, highly efficient capacity for existing and new brands. In addition, this facility will help the Company optimize its logistics footprint in the Northeast by providing large-scale warehouse operations.

"KDP is focused on building an integrated, best-in-class manufacturing network that supports the production of all beverages in all categories," said Fernando Cortes, KDP Chief Supply Chain Officer. "Our new facility in Allentown and additional supply chain investments in existing facilities support our vision for providing a beverage for every consumer. We are excited to become part of the Allentown community as we continue to invest in new and exciting opportunities for growth."

"My administration has been committed to finding the right company to utilize this site, and we are proud that Keurig Dr Pepper has agreed to expand its operations and create new jobs in the commonwealth," said Gov. Wolf. "Today's announcement is great news for the Lehigh Valley region."





KDP will begin taking applications online for a variety of job opportunities in the warehouse later this month. For more information on career opportunities, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com/careers.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading coffee and beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. The Company maintains an unrivaled distribution system that enables its portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands to be available nearly everywhere people shop and consume beverages. With a wide range of hot and cold beverages that meet virtually any consumer need, KDP key brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. The Company employs more than 25,000 employees and operates more than 120 offices, manufacturing plants, warehouses and distribution centers across North America. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

