Keurig® Is Brewing Excitement Back Into National Coffee Day With a Free Coffee House Giveaway and Year's Supply of Coffee

News provided by

Keurig Dr Pepper

25 Sep, 2023, 10:35 ET

The lucky guests will win an unforgettable escape powered by coffee

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig® is putting a fresh spin on National Coffee Day with the introduction of the Keurig Coffee House sweepstakes. Going beyond the traditional discounted or free cup of coffee that the holiday usually brings, Keurig is giving coffee enthusiasts the opportunity to win an immersive, coffee-forward experience in a breathtaking location. One lucky winner will receive an incredible retreat to upstate New York for themselves and up to three guests, as well as a year's supply of K-Cup® pods.

Continue Reading
Keurig Coffee House Sweepstakes
Keurig Coffee House Sweepstakes

The selected winner and three guests will win an exclusive getaway to Waccabuc, New York where they can elevate their coffee game through barista art classes, expand their cooking skills with demonstrations of coffee-infused recipes and channel their inner bartender with mixology lessons. These coffee-centric activities showcase the versatility of the Keurig system and the endless coffee possibilities it offers from the comfort of consumers' homes.

"This National Coffee Day, we want to celebrate our passion for coffee by providing one lucky fan the opportunity to take their coffee experience to new heights," said Lindsay Fermano, Senior Director, Keurig Brand Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. "We're dedicated to giving coffee lovers the ability to enjoy coffeehouse quality and variety at home for a fraction of the cost. Because with Keurig, any house can be a coffeehouse."

To enter the sweepstakes (NoPurNec. Legal US Res. 21+ 9/25/23-9/29/23 11:59 ET.), consumers must either:

  • Comment in response to the @Keurig Instagram post asking fans to comment below the post and tag two (2) friends they would want to share the house with and include #KeurigCoffeeHouseSweepstakes

or

  • Repost the Keurig brand post or a picture of them enjoying coffee to their Instagram story, use the hashtag #KeurigCoffeeHouseSweepstakes, and tag @Keurig

"Our hope is that the Keurig Coffee House provides the opportunity for our guests to enjoy and experiment beyond a black cup of coffee," said Fermano. "It can be easy to let routine and busy schedules strip the full experience each day, but coffee truly is an experience meant to be enjoyed and shared with others. This escape will give one lucky winner and three guests the opportunity to explore a world of delicious coffee possibilities at their fingertips."

The Keurig Coffee House sweepstakes is now live and will close on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 11:59 pm EST.

For more information on the Keurig Coffee House Sweepstakes and for the official rules, please visit  https://kdppromotions.com/NCD.

About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue of more than $14 billion and approximately 28,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in liquid refreshment beverages, including soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Clamato®, CORE®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Mott's®, Snapple®, and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company's Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform is focused on the greatest opportunities for impact in the environment, its supply chain, the health and well-being of consumers and with its people and communities. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper

Also from this source

The Original Donut Shop® Unites Coffee and Chocolate Lovers with New TWIX™ Flavored Coffee

The Original Donut Shop® Treats Fans to New Coffee Partnership with Country Music Star Kelsea Ballerini

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.