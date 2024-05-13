Kevin Brennan Promoted to Chief Investment Officer

Will Lead Brennan's 17 Regional Offices

ROSEMONT, Ill. , May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a leading private real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development, and operation of industrial facilities across the United States, announced the promotion of Kevin Brennan to Chief Investment Officer. With this appointment, Kevin will lead Brennan's 17 regional offices in its objective of investing in value-add industrial real estate throughout the US.

Kevin Brennan

As a Co-Founder, Kevin has been with Brennan since its inception in 2010 and currently serves on its Executive Committee and Investment Committee. Notably, Kevin previously served as the head of Brennan's Midwest Region for the past 10 years. Under his leadership, the Midwest Region grew to become Brennan's largest region. In 2023, Kevin was Brennan's largest individual investment originator, closing $150 million in new investments. Under his leadership, the Midwest Region generated $350 million in new investments, the largest of any Brennan region.

While Kevin Brennan's performance and commitment have significantly contributed to Brennan's growth since its inception in 2010, prior to his tenure at Brennan, Kevin gained invaluable experience at Prologis. There, he played a role in the acquisition and development of industrial properties across Prologis' Central Region of the US. During his 15-year career in the industrial real estate industry, Kevin has been involved in over $8 billion in industrial real estate transactions.

In addition to his role at Brennan, Kevin is a respected figure in the commercial real estate industry, serving as a distinguished Board Member of the University of Wisconsin's James A. Graaskamp Center for Real Estate, a program that is consistently ranked among the top real estate programs in the world and is an active member of NAIOP and SIOR. Kevin is also a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"Kevin has earned the right to serve as our new Chief Investment Officer, demonstrating high levels of competence in every area of our business," stated Michael Brennan, Co-Founder and Chairman of Brennan Investment Group. "More importantly, he has done so by adhering to the highest ethical standards, instilling confidence among our investors, our employees, and our tenants. These are the qualities that Brennan seeks in its leaders."

Kevin expressed his gratitude for the opportunity. "I am honored to accept the role of Chief Investment Officer at Brennan Investment Group. I am excited to lead our regional offices with a mission to grow Brennan's US industrial platform, utilizing our various investment strategies, including corporate real estate, single-tenant net lease, traditional in-fill value-add, and development. Furthermore, I am ready to lead Brennan in innovating investment strategies, capital strategies, and opening new business lines and geographies to enhance the Brennan platform."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $6.5 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 30 states and encompasses over 55 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to www.brennanllc.com

