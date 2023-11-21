Kevin Burns Joins Coupa as Chief Financial Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa, the leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), has named Kevin Burns as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Burns has more than 30 years of leadership at market-leading technology companies, most recently as CFO of Dynatrace.

Kevin Burns, Coupa Chief Financial Officer
"Kevin is a highly experienced technology industry CFO and an incredibly capable global leader who will be a great partner to me and the Coupa team. Coupa is writing a new chapter, ensuring continued innovation and customer success while creating a durable business focused on sustainable growth and profitability. Kevin brings a wealth of experience doing precisely that – leading and transforming companies to reach new levels of success," said Leagh Turner, Coupa CEO.

"Our goal is to build on Coupa's legacy and create a generational company. We care deeply about being efficient and effective, and driving that success back into our innovation to help our customers and fuel their growth. I couldn't be more excited to welcome Kevin to the team and join us on the journey ahead," added Turner.

"Coupa's championed one of the most essential technologies to businesses today. Its AI-based platform delivers unparalleled, tangible value to businesses of all sizes to improve operations, efficiencies, and profitability," said Burns. "We will continue to scale and shape a durable and balanced company. I'm extremely impressed with our large market opportunity, best-in-class BSM platform and our loyal customer community. I look forward to working with Leagh and the Coupa team to build and execute strategies that deliver value and strengthen our ties with customers around the world."

Most recently, Burns served as CFO at global technology company Dynatrace, where he led its IPO in 2019. Prior to that, he was the CFO and COO of iCAD and AMICAS, which was acquired by Merge Healthcare. Burns brings extensive knowledge of financial management at technology organizations and experience managing high-growth and profitable businesses.

About Coupa

Coupa is the trusted leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), helping organizations make every dollar matter. Coupa's AI-powered platform delivers visibility, control, and real-time insights to drive operational excellence for organizations of every size and scale. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

