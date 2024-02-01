Kevin Guest Calls on All to Connect during February Month of Friendship

News provided by

USANA

01 Feb, 2024, 07:17 ET

Cites 3 Benefits of In-Person Contact

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- February's International Friendship Month is a time for people everywhere to strengthen personal connections in an age where digital communication dominates.

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest (PRNewsfoto/USANA)
"There's nothing more important that relationships," said Kevin Guest, executive chairman at USANA Health Sciences and bestselling author of All the Right Reasons, 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony. "I've found that friendship isn't just about sharing good times, it's about being there for each other when life gets tough. My friends have been my pillars of strength, helping me navigate through the storms."

Guest, who speaks to audiences around the world about business success, connecting personally with others, and the value of connecting with people in a hyper-digital world, said strengthening his network of associates has brought success in his professional and personal life.

"Three key benefits of in-person contact are an enhanced emotional connection, increased trust and rapport, and a stronger sense of community," said Guest. "Bringing people together builds relationships more effectively than anything else."

Studies dictate that face-to-face interactions bear fruits of understanding and trust that digital dialogue simply cannot replicate. In-person requests are 34 times more likely to receive a positive response than one by email, according to research reported by The Washington Post.

"As a result of one volunteer project, I worked with Bob Hope and began a business relationship with Alan Osmond," Guest said. "The opportunity to work with highly respected politicians, celebrities, and sports figures opened the door for many future corporate events and projects that otherwise wouldn't have happened – and it was all in person where I made contacts and friends who promoted my business for years to come."

Technology is ideal for training and project management but falls short on building relationships and addressing conflict.

"Because everyone's in the people business, it's the handshake, the eye contact, and the unplanned conversations that often lead to remarkable ideas and lasting collaborations," he said. "This month, I'm issuing a challenge to rekindle the spirit of genuine bonds in person."

All proceeds for All the Right Reasons go to feeding hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals. For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com.  

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA), a global leader in health and wellness products, has long recognized the importance of effective communication in building a successful business. From its founding in 1992, USANA has focused on clear and concise communication to build trust with its customers and distributors in 25 countries, with plans to open operations in India this year. Visit USANA.com to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Tim Brown, Candid Communications
tim@candidcom.com

SOURCE USANA

