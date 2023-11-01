Kevin Guest Says Emotional Intelligence is a Game Changer in Business Success

SALT LAKE CITY , Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an age when businesses seek innovative strategies for a competitive edge, emotional intelligence (EI) has emerged as a crucial factor. The ability to understand, manage, and effectively utilize emotions significantly reduces employee turnover, maximizes profits and fosters brand loyalty, according to Kevin Guest, executive chairman, USANA Health Sciences.

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest
"Cultivating emotional intelligence among leaders and employees is a game-changing approach to gain momentum and drive business success," said Guest, who's authored the bestseller, All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony. "We've found this skill is a linchpin for success across diverse industries and markets globally.

Recent Harvard Business School research provides compelling evidence of the transformative power of EI in business. The study underscores that emotionally intelligent leaders can create a positive work environment, significantly motivating their teams and instilling a sense of belonging among employees.

"Another Harvard study concluded that 200 companies with a high level of emotional intelligence saw output increase by 20 percent," Guest said. "The message is clear: Emotional intelligence is not just a buzzword; it's a key driver of business excellence. By fostering a culture of empathy, understanding and emotional management, companies can boost productivity remarkably."

Rather than acting on impulse, employees with a developed EI level use skills of perspective and understanding to guide their actions, even when they may not agree with the boss in the moment.

In his bestseller, Guest cites the currant bush allegory where the bush 'complains' to the farmer that it was trimmed prematurely when it aspired to be a large and beautiful bush. The farmer told the bush he knew that if the bush grew like it wanted, it would not fulfill its potential: "Someday, when you are laden with fruit, you will say, 'Thank you, Mr. Gardener, for cutting me down.'"

"As we communicate effectively with a strong sense of empathy, accountability and flexibility, we'll find that we handle stress better and act with a greater perspective, which benefits everyone," he said. "Employees with high EI are more likely to feel valued, understood and satisfied at their workplace. This leads to increased job satisfaction and a stronger commitment to their organization. As a result, turnover rates and the associated costs of recruitment, onboarding and training are reduced."

All proceeds for All the Right Reasons go to feeding hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals. For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), a global leader in health and wellness products, has long recognized the importance of effective communication in building a successful business. From its founding in 1992, USANA has focused on clear and concise communication to build trust with its customers and distributors in 24 countries, with plans to open operations in India this year.

