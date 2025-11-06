USANA Foundation Mobilizes Hundreds from the Community to Pack 3,000 Food Bags for Utah Families Affected by SNAP Cutbacks

Community-wide effort addresses growing food insecurity among Utah children and families

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a powerful response to growing food insecurity affecting Utah families and the recent federal SNAP cutbacks, the USANA Foundation joined forces with community partners and volunteers on Wednesday, November 5, to assemble 3,000 bags of food for children and families facing food insecurity.

The large-scale event, held at the USANA Foundation Headquarters in West Valley City, brought together hundreds of volunteers from organizations including the Bountiful Food Pantry, For the Kids, the Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement, and Kristen Andrus' Gathering for Impact. USANA executives, employees, and community donors also participated, creating a powerful show of unity and compassion for those in need. The bags will be distributed to the five Salt Lake area school districts along with the Bountiful Food Pantry and For the Kids.

"This event demonstrated the incredible impact that collaboration can have," said Brian Paul, USANA Foundation President. "When organizations and individuals come together to support families in crisis, we strengthen our entire community. One in six kids in Utah are at risk of going hungry, and being able to help feed these families is what the USANA Foundation is all about."

Throughout the afternoon, volunteers worked in high-energy assembly lines to pack thousands of nutritious food bags designed to provide immediate relief for families affected by the reduction in SNAP benefits. On Thursday, November 6, local school district trucks will collect and distribute the completed bags to students and families across the region.

The initiative was part of the USANA Foundation's ongoing mission to ensure families have access to essential nutrition. Organizers emphasized that while the food-packing event provided short-term relief, continued support is critical as Utah families adjust to the loss of benefits.

To continue supporting families in need, the public is encouraged to donate at USANAFoundation.org. Every dollar helps provide essential nutrition to children facing hunger.

About the USANA Foundation

Founded in 2012, the USANA Foundation has changed and empowered countless lives. Their mission is to develop a network of communities built on long-lasting, sustainable, and nutritious food. They have provided hundreds of millions of meals in more than 44 countries, all thanks to the generous donations from USANA employees, Brand Partners, and the public. Their programs, including USANA Kids Eat and the USANA Garden Towers, have had a profound and lasting impact, enriching thousands of lives both locally and globally.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) has been providing premium-quality nutrition and lifestyle products for more than 30 years. From its award-winning supplements manufactured in its FDA-registered facility to its cutting-edge Celavive skincare and healthy living products, USANA is committed to empowering people to live healthier, more vibrant lives.

Discover the future of nutrition at USANA.com or explore the science at AskTheScientists.com .

