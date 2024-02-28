Kevin Guest Says Leap Forward on Leap Day

News provided by

USANA

28 Feb, 2024, 07:03 ET

7 Ways to Make the Most of Leap Year Day

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every four years, we're given with a unique gift—one extra day. Feb. 29, 2024 is Leap Day, a rare occasion that offers an additional 24 hours in the year.

"Some might view Leap Day as just another day, but those who understand the value of time see it as a bonus for personal development and skill-building," said Kevin Guest, executive chairman at USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) and bestselling author.

Continue Reading
All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest (PRNewsfoto/USANA)
All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest (PRNewsfoto/USANA)

To maximize this Leap Year Day, Guest provides seven effective strategies that cater to a spectrum of interests.

"The first three suggestions are centered on self-care and harmony," said Guest, who authored All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony.

"The first is to meditate. Dedicate the day to nurturing your mental health. Practice mindfulness or learn the art of meditation. It's a gift of tranquility you can offer to yourself."

Next, Leap Day is a good time to catch up on reading. "Is there a book that's been sitting on your reading list for too long? Use your extra day to immerse yourself in a good book and broaden your horizons," he said.

Third, reconnect with nature. Carve time in the extra day to bask in the great outdoors. Hiking, gardening or merely relishing in the beauty of nature can provide a much-needed mental reset, according to Guest.

"The fourth option helps define goals and aspirations," he said. "Every person can benefit by creating their own vision board that helps them visualize their ideal future for the next years ahead."

The final three action-oriented suggestions are designed to escape the monotony and find a new groove.

"Learn a new skill, kickstart a passion project or volunteer your services," Guest said. "Whether it's learning something new, igniting a dream project you've been contemplating, or your giving back to your community by volunteering, all are invigorating ways toward personal growth."

While Guest's bestseller outlines 12 principles for living a life in harmony, he says all strengthen self-care.

"With Leap Day as a time of self-reflection, nothing speaks more profoundly to the essence of self-care than living a life that's aligned with your core values," he said. "That's an empowering journey that fosters personal growth and paves the way for personal fulfillment."

All proceeds for All the Right Reasons go to feeding hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals. For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com.  

USANA Health Sciences, a global leader in health and wellness products, has long recognized the importance of effective communication in building a successful business. From its founding in 1992, USANA has focused on clear and concise communication to build trust with its customers and distributors in 25 countries. Visit USANA.com to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Tim Brown, Candid Communications 
[email protected]  

SOURCE USANA

Also from this source

USANA Sustainability and DEI Executive Director Awarded in Utah

USANA Sustainability and DEI Executive Director Awarded in Utah

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. applauds Donald Cherry, executive director of corporate sustainability and DEI, for being named a 40 Under 40 award...
Kevin Guest Calls on All to Connect during February Month of Friendship

Kevin Guest Calls on All to Connect during February Month of Friendship

February's International Friendship Month is a time for people everywhere to strengthen personal connections in an age where digital communication...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Books

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.