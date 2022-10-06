Kevin Guest Says Smile on World Smile Day, Increase Harmony, Relieve Stress, Boost Positive Feelings

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For World Smile Day Oct. 7, bestselling author Kevin Guest is urging everyone to smile and reap health benefits.

Drawing from his bestselling book, All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, Guest shares first-hand lessons of the powerful advantages of lifting others higher.

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest (PRNewsfoto/USANA)

"Smiling is a choice I make every morning. I smile, not because life is perfect, but because I choose to see the positive in every situation," said Guest, chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), a billion-dollar nutritional supplement company in 24 worldwide markets. "I make it my duty to find something to be cheerful about every day. Instead of pushing people away with negativism, I work to draw them in with my smile."

In his book, Guest writes, "In your careers, your paths will cross with many people. They all matter and deserve your attention and care, even if all you do is smile, say hello, and learn their names," a lesson in the book learned from "The Dorothy Principle," which concludes the most important thing is relationships.

"As humans, we need each other," he said. "We need encouragement, empathy, and connections. We need smiles, kind words, good advice, and trusted friends."

Guest has found 7 benefits from genuinely smiling each day. First, it relieves stress and tension. Next, smiling releases neuropeptides and hormones that have a positive effect on the immune system. Smiling also helps activate T cells, which fight infections. Smiling helps improve one's mood and makes one feel happier. It lowers blood pressure and is a natural pain reliever. Among other benefits, smiling more often helps people look younger and more attractive.

"Smiling also makes you more approachable, which helps you collaborate more easily with others and accomplish your goals," he said.

Some people turn to a hobby to boost their mood and smile more.

"Playing music is so fun for me that I can't help but smile when I sing," said Guest, who leads a touring band that plays danceable cover songs in the U.S., Mexico, and in China. "I've made it a point to always love what I do and do what I love, which is a formula for me to smile and bring out the best."

The first Friday of October is World Smile Day, started by artist Harvey Ball, who created the smiley face in 1963. Today, Harvey's yellow smiley symbol is universally popular and an instant reminder to see the bright side of things.

"For those needing a boost to smile, find time to dance," he said. "My wife and I even have a picture in my book of us dancing in the desert. It's hard not to smile when you do. Maybe we should all dance a little more."

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony is available on Amazon. All proceeds feed hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals.

For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tim Brown, Candid Communications

[email protected]

801-557-1466 m

SOURCE USANA